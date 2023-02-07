Alabama: June Jam to Return June 3

While accepting the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Tuesday evening, members of the country music supergroup Alabama announced that the June Jam charity concert series will return in four months.
Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry shared the stage with Lisa Cook, the widow of their late bandmate Jeff Cook.
"Tonight, while here with Lisa and Teddy, I want to tell ya'll that on June the 3rd of this year, we are going to have the June Jam," Owen said.
The Building erupted in sustained applause at this announcement.
Beginning in 1982 and continuing until 1997, Alabama sponsored the June Jam, a music festival, which at its peak drew 60,000 fans and raised millions for local charities. June 3, 2023 falls during Fan Appreciation Day festivities scheduled June 1-4.
Alabama continues the Roll On 2 North American Tour with upcoming shows in Louisiana and Texas this month. Owen and Gentry have performed without Cook since 2017, when he announced his Parkinson's diagnosis. He died from complications of Parkinson's disease on November 7, 2022.
The band has over 41 number one country records on the Billboard charts to their credit and have sold over 75 million records, making them the most successful band in country music history.
Alabama was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2019 and was awarded with the first ever Life Time Achievement Award from that institution. In 1989, the Academy of Country Music named Alabama Artist of the Decade. In addition, Alabama has also received the NARM Gift of Music award, the Alabama Hall of Fame Distinguished Service award, the Country Radio Broadcasters Humanitarian Award, the Prince Matchabelli National Hero Award, the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Also recognized at the Chamber event were the Chamber's 2022 Small Businesses of the Year: Carter's Beverages, Cecil's Alignment Shop and Zaxby's.
Following the awards ceremony, the show moved across the street to the DeKalb Theatre where Boys in the Band performed.
Nucor sponsored the event.
Will "June Jam" Have big name acts?
