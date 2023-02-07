Alabama: June Jam to Return June 3

Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen and Lisa Cook, the widow of bandmate Jeff Cook, accept the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award at Tuesday's Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet at The Building. Also honored were 2022 Small Businesses of the Year Carter's Beverages, Cecil's Alignment Shop and Zaxby's. Nucor sponsored the event.

 by Steven Stiefel steven.stiefel@times-journal.com

While accepting the V.I. Prewett Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet Tuesday evening, members of the country music supergroup Alabama announced that the June Jam charity concert series will return in four months.

Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry shared the stage with Lisa Cook, the widow of their late bandmate Jeff Cook.

Ken Mayo

Will "June Jam" Have big name acts?

