The United Givers Fund of DeKalb County met Wednesday to discuss their ongoing fundraising efforts for 2022.
UGF Executive Director Elizabeth McElrath spoke at First Presbyterian Church after everyone enjoyed a home-cooked meal provided by The Lookout Mountain Homemakers.
She said the fundraising campaign is continuing into December and she’s waiting on companies to turn in their payroll deduction signup information -- an option that allows employees to direct a portion of each check to the United Giver’s Fund, which provides for member agencies that offer year-round services and programs for DeKalb County residents.
UGF has held an annual fundraising campaign for over 60 years.
Marked for Life has recently become a member agency, joining a lineup that includes the ARC of DeKalb, CASA of DeKalb & CASA Helping Hands, Fort Payne-DeKalb Child Development Center, Girl Scouts of North Central Alabama, Boy Scouts of America; Greater Alabama Council, Kelley’s Rainbow (Domestic Violence Assistance), Liberty Learning Foundation, The Salvation Army and the United Service Organization (USO).
To make a positive difference in your community today, reach out to volunteer or to give your tax-deductible donation (as allowed by law). If you’ve already given, you can always pledge your gift for next year.
To contribute by check, mail to: UGF, P.O Box 680292, Fort Payne, AL 35968. You can also give online at www.ugfdekalb.org.
Another option this holiday season is to sign up for Smile.Amazon.com and select United Givers Fund of DeKalb County as the designated agency to receive a donation on your behalf when you buy something from the online retailer.
Contributions can also be made in person at 106 3rd St SE in Ft Payne (next to Westmoreland Tires).
McElrath said she is happy to answer any questions and can be reached by phone at (256) 845-4006.
