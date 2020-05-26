DeSoto celebrates 81st anniversary of Dedication Day in 1939

Sunday marked 81 years since DeSoto State Park's Dedication Day in 1939.
DeSoto State Park was developed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the mid 1930s to early 1940s, and was known as State Park #5. In November 1933 a CCC camp was built in the town of Fort Payne and in early 1934 work was started above Fort Payne on Lookout Mountain. The CCC boys then built roads, trails, culverts, a 9-hole golf course, and stone and wood structures such as picnic pavilions, barbeque pits, cabins, and a group lodge. CCC Companies 472 & 2436 contributed to the development of DeSoto State Park.
All the hard work and effort of the Civilian Conservation Corps is still visible in many places throughout DeSoto State Park and the local community today.
Read an excerpt below from the work of Leah Rawls Atkins about the Fort Payne C.C.C. Camp’s main project, DeSoto Park:
“The main construction project for the Fort Payne C.C.C. camp—the DeSoto State Park on top of Lookout Mountain-- gradually took shape. The boys constructed roads, cabins, and a large lodge, built camp sites and barbeque puts, cleared hiking trails, planted trees, and built small bridges.
By the winter of 1938, the park neared completion and a date for a spring opening gala was set. The DeKalb Times reported on May 18, 1939 that U.S Senator Lister Hill had agreed to speak at the opening celebration, which would include speeches by Alabama state director of conservation Dr Walter B. Jones and DeKalb local officials. George W. Hulme was chairman of the citizens committee which planned the program. Two motorcades were to parade to the park from Fort Payne, all the towns and communities in DeKalb county would participate, and 3,000 people were expected to attend. High school bands would play and the caravan would travel down “the splendid highway’ the C. C. C. Boys had built.
The newspaper reported that the boys had not only constructed barbeque pits, picnic grounds, cabins, and a lodge, but also a golf course and an airport. The program was to begin at 11:00 a.m., last an hour and a half, and end with a barbeque lunch, served old fashioned southern style, with cold drinks, candies, and ice cream.
The C.C.C boys would lead inspection tours so guests could see, “first hand”, the rhododendron and mountain laurel trails and footpaths which the C.C.C had constructed. The Dawn Patrol, an air group from Chattanooga, planned to fly by in fifteen planes, “complete an aerial circus”, and using the air field, planned to take passengers on rides to view the park from the air. The Chattanooga Times congratulated DeKalb County and members of the Civilian Conservation Corps who “have reason to be proud of DeSoto Park.” The Tennessee paper gave their readers a brief description of the new park’s facilities.
The DeKalb Times reported on May 25, 1939, that four thousand people, the largest crown ever assembled in DeKalb County at that time, came to the opening of DeSoto Park. The Gadsden High Schools played in Union Park as the caravan of cars began the processions up the mountain at 10:00 a.m. At the last moment, because of a crucial vote, Senator Lister Hill could not leave Washington, so Fort Payne attorney W. Jay Tindle gave the welcome speech and Dr. Walter B. Jones made the dedicatory address. High school bands from Rome, Gadsden, Fort Payne, and the Alabama Boys Industrial School played.
After the park opened and it was turned over to state authorities, the Fort Payne C.C.C. camp continued to operate for a few months, then closed in 1940. The entire C.C.C. program was phased out the following year.
