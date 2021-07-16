Twelve arrested on drug charges in last weeks of June

In the last couple weeks of June, 12 were arrested on drug related charges around the county.
On Monday, June 14, Powell Police Department attempted to stop a subject on a motorcycle who led officers on a short pursuit, ending at an apartment complex in Rainsville. Joshua L Bell, 37, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Attempt to Elude Police and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bell was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Friday, June 18, DeKalb County narcotics agents were called to assist National Park Service after marijuana was found in the vehicle. Jay Allen Montgomery, 38, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Amanda Jo Rajamki, 41, of Madison, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Promote Prison Contraband 2nd. Rajamki was found to be in possession of Xanax after she was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center.
On Sunday, June 20, DeKalb County deputies responded to a residence on County Road 983 South of Collinsville. While there, deputies found 30 grams of synthetic marijuana in the home. Shelby Kam Wenningham, 37, of Collinsville, and Janette Lynn Donaldson, 36, of Collinsville, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
On Wednesday, June 23, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on 8th Street SE in Fort Payne finding ½lbs of synthetic marijuana. Cedric Savon Cole, 26, of Gadsden, and Kristen Amber Ball, 28, of Gadsden, were both charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, June 28, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 11 in Collinsville with the subject pulling in to the parking lot at Piggly Wiggly. During a search of the vehicle, synthetic marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found. Melford Charles Bowers, 69, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Monday, DeKalb County narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Gregory Ave in Collinsville finding the driver to be in possession of synthetic marijuana as well as having outstanding warrants. Steven Dante Gregory, 38, of Collinsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
On Tuesday, June 29, DeKalb County narcotics agents was speaking to Corey Michael Plunkett, 35, of Fort Payne, who had been walking on Glenn Blvd in Fort Payne. While speaking with Plunkett, agents found him to be in possession of around an ounce of synthetic marijuana. Plunkett was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Also, on Tuesday, DeKalb County narcotics agents received a tip that Terrence Demond Thompson, 39, of Valley Head, was selling illegal drugs while working his shift at Jefferson’s in Fort Payne. When Agents entered Jefferson’s, they noticed Thompson throw something behind the drink machine. Thompson was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x2).
On Wednesday, June 30, Fyffe Police Department responded a domestic violence call at Dollar General. When they arrived, they identified Jimmy Franklin Holcomb III, 25, of Fyffe, as having outstanding warrants. Holcomb was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Holcomb was charged with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance. Narcotics Agents were called in to assist.
“All law enforcement in DeKalb County goes to great lengths to make sure our citizens stay safe,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Many crimes stem from our illegal drug problem so taking away even a small portion can help change someone’s future and everyone deserves a chance for a better future.”
