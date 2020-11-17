Fort Payne Main Street moves forward with Chandelier Tree lighting

Fort Payne Main Street (FPMS) is on the go again, continuing to raise awareness for the Fort Payne Main Street District's downtown merchants, businesses and restaurants. On Thursday, Nov. 19, the community is invited to join the FPMS Board of directors at 5 p.m. for the lighting of the much-anticipated Chandelier Tree and "The Small Town that Shines" campaign, designed to feature the heart of our community; our downtown shopping and business district. The Chandelier Tree is located directly across from the Fort Payne Hosiery Museum and Opera House and next door to Blue Jug of Fort Payne.
"The Chandelier Tree is a joint effort between FPMS, the community, and the City of Fort Payne," said Mary Reed, design committee chair. “People throughout the community are letting their light shine on Main Street by donating or sponsoring chandeliers for this new landmark. The city helped us place the chandeliers, securing them to the tree and doing the electrical. We are excited that the Chandelier Tree will be a year-round focal point and a reminder that we do live in a small town that shines. With ten-thousand vehicles per day traveling Gault - Hwy 35, which includes many visitors through the area, the Chandelier Tree location is ideal. Our downtown is a reflection of everyone in the community; we want to continue to make it beautiful."
"The Small Town That Shines campaign is especially important this year because our downtown merchants, restaurants, and businesses are counting on the community's support for the holiday season," said Connie Fuller, interim Main Street director. "COVID-19 has hit all small businesses, especially hard, and we are not sure what the New Year will bring. We ask the community to support downtown by purchasing gift certificates, safely shopping downtown and dining curbside during this time. We also ask that whoever can, to please sponsor a chandelier."
FPMS is asking members of the community and businesses to consider purchasing a chandelier sponsorship. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to sponsor one chandelier up to $500 to sponsor three chandeliers. Benefits range from multiple features on Fort Payne Main Street's social media pages to check presentations and volunteer opportunities. Sponsorship dollars raised help fund Fort Payne Main Streets grant initiatives, with monies benefiting the local downtown businesses. Learn about "The Small Town That Shines" campaign at fortpaynemainstreet.org
