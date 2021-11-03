At its Oct. 28 meeting, the Fort Payne Board of Education:
• Accepted the resignation of Joey Wright as system-wide maintenance worker on the occasion of his retirement, effective Oct. 31. Thomas W. Richey was hired in this position.
• accepted the resignations of Ange Little as system-wide Child Nutrition Program worker, effective Oct. 19, and Cody Willingham as halftime bus driver, effective Dec. 18.
• transferred Ruthann Hendon from system-wide parental engagement specialist to system-wide speech pathologist, effective Oct. 4, and Jessica Hayes from full-time English teacher at Fort Payne High School to half-time English teacher at FPHS and half-time administrative assistant in the Central Office, effective Nov. 1.
• hired William Thomas as junior high football assistant and Lisa Powell as junior high volleyball assistant and
• approved family medical leave for Nikki Woodall, elementary/math interventionist at Wills Valley Elementary School, effective Nov. 1.
• approved additions to the substitute teacher list.
• approved the recommendation to create, advertise and fill the positions of half-time assistant principal at Wills Valley, half-time system-wide maintenance worker, graduation coach at FPHS and fine arts teacher (to teach chorus, drama and art) at Fort Payne Middle School.
• closed the employment contract of Jim Cunningham as consultant to Superintendent Brian Jett.
• authorized out-of-state travel for the FPHS marching band to travel to the Peach State Marching Festival in Rome, Ga. on Oct. 23; the FPHS wrestling team to travel to Chattooga, Ga., Peperall, Ga., Signal Mountain, Tenn., Rome, Ga., Soddy Daisy, Tenn., and Armuchee, Ga.; and system-wide gift teacher Michele Pettis to the National Gifted Conference in Denver, Colo., Nov. 11-14.
• placed Rachel Blevins and Paige Williamson on a state-approved TEAMS teacher contract in the area of mathematics for periods of one and three years.
• approved one-time supplemental pay requests of $1,000 to pre-K teachers with early childhood LETRS certification and $2,000 to kindergarten-fifth grade teachers with this certification through grade eight.
• approved the creation of a Central Office administrative assistant salary schedule system-wide, effective Nov. 1.
• approved a recommendation to add an additional supplement to the parental engagement specialist.
• approved a request for a system-wide virtual day on Friday, Nov. 12.
• listened as Jett listed a long collection of student achievements.
• approved the September 2021 financial statements and bank reconciliation report as submitted.
• approved Nov. 18, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office as the date, time and place of the next Board meeting.
