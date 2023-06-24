Promotors: June Jam 2023 was sell-out

NASHVILLE — The attendance has been tallied and it's now confirmed that the resurrection of country group Alabama's iconic June Jam drew nearly 11,000 fans to the city of Fort Payne, Alabama. The return of the "sold out"festival, last held in 1997, raised hundreds of thousands of dollars, which will be used as future grants for those in need of disaster relief. Collectively through the years, June Jam has raised more than $20 million for charity.
"It was great to see the local community excited about the Jam again," says Alabama's Teddy Gentry. "It was a great event to bring back, once again, to help a few charities as well."
This year's June Jam, held on June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds, featured performances by Alabama, Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen, Chapel Hart, The Isaacs, Worth The Wait, Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, and other. The performance portion of June Jam was preceded by a public memorial service for the late Jeff Cook who passed away last November following a lengthy battle with Parkinson's.
"I think Jeff would have been proud of having another Jam," explains Gentry. "His celebration of life to kick things off was a wonderful time to reflect on all the good times we have shared over the years. We miss you."
June Jam was created by Fort Payne’s sons, Alabama, and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. The first June Jam benefit concert took place in 1982 and continued annually for 16 years, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. Alabama plans to continue June Jam for years to come.
This year's June Jam was produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.
