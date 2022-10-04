Vintage Pickin' fall market to return this weekend

What: Vintage Pickin’
Who: Curated by April Wilks and Ashley Doufexis
When: October 7-8, 2022
Where: VFW Fairgrounds, 151 18th Street NE
Tickets: Passes discounted by $2 if purchased by October 6.
Learn more: vintagepickin.com/fallmarket
This weekend marks the return of the Vintage Pickin’ Fall Market at the VFW Fairgrounds.
“Early pickin’” hours for those purchasing all-weekend passes will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on October 7, costing $18 if purchased online before October 6th, $20 cash at gate if they don't sell out. That afternoon from 2-6 p.m. general admission is $8 if pre-purchased online by October 6 or $10 cash purchase at the gate. Hours on Saturday, October 8 will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission, also $8 if pre-purchased online or costing $10 at the gate. Kids 12 years and younger get in free and parking is once again free.
The cost of admission buys access to this unique event offering a one-stop-shop from over 60 of the best vintage antiques and vintage small businesses and dealers from all across the Southeast
Inside, shoppers will find antiques, vintage items, autumn and Christmas-themed home décor, hand-crafted jewelry, vintage and boutique clothing, candles, art and gift items, and tasty treats.
Beginning in 2015 on their farm in Fyffe, April Wilks and Ashley Doufexis hatched what is now a booming business.
“Friends of mine would come over to my house and ask me where I found all my cute decorations, and I would tell them I found it yard selling. Of course, a lot of them didn’t really like the idea of spending their Saturdays and Sundays doing that,” Wilks said.
She thought up a business that would not only help her, but also artists and curators to have a single place to sell their work and vintage finds.
With the help of her sister, Ashley, the two began spreading information about the event through social media and word of mouth.
“I remember the night before the first time we had an event just thinking, 'What if no one comes?' or 'What if a lot of people come and we don’t know what to do with them?'” said Wilks.
The next morning around 1,500 people found their way to the 20-acre farm to attend the first ever Vintage Pickin’.
Flashforward six years and now Vintage Pickin’ has events twice a year at the Fort Payne VFW fairgrounds. The spring event in April was a big success.
“When we started this we wanted to help our community, but soon it got too big for the farm, so we decided to move to the fairgrounds. We love Fort Payne and just knowing these events help the surrounding community is even sweeter,” Wilks said.
With tickets available online or at the door, people can also secure a weekend pass which will allow them to go to both days of the event.
“We met people from all over the country that come here just for us,” said Doufexis.
Many of the people who come to their events are from out of town. The targeted audience for Vintage Pickin’ are women in their late 20s to early 30s. But the events bring in an array of people of all ages.
“Because of our social media presence, vendors and people from everywhere see our pages, look up the surrounding area and decide to make their way down here,” said Doufexis.
Vintage Pickin’ found a way to incorporate artwork and curators from around the country. The two events Vintage Pickin’ holds each year are the main source of income for many of the vendors.
“A lot of our vendors are small businesses and female owned, so we wanted to create a space that allowed women to sell their product in a safe environment,” said Wilks.
Vendors also come from all over the country to participate in the two-day event.
“We have people from Ohio, Arizona, Indiana, Illinois... I mean I could go on but that’s just off the top of my head,” said Doufexis.
Vendors scheduled to participate this weekend include 3:11 Boutique, A & M Designs, Aged Fusion, Annie Mae’s House, Apples Gone Wild, BackRoad Antiques, Badgett’s Glutenless Baked Goods, Barefoot Vintage, Barking Birds, Blue Sage, Blue Sky Creative, Bluegrass Market, BonnieRay's Bake Shoppe, Brandi Still Art, Bri Stickers, Burlap & Bluebirds, Cate & Company, CJ Home, Crossroads Antiques, Eliza Quinn Creates, Feathered Farm Quilts, Frothy Dog Coffee LLC, Fruit Tea Chicks, Gypsyrose, Haddie Mae’s, High Cotton Company, Homegrown Studio, House Haberdashery, House of 5, Inglenook & Co., JBS Mercantile, Jubal-Lee Farms, Just Me Antiques, Kreative, KUDZU, L+F boutique, Lauren Kenzie, Lemon Shakers, McIllwain Kettle Corn, Mobile Munchies, Modern Farmhouse, Modern South Interiors & Antiques, My Vintage Heart, Pine Grove Trading Co., Piper & Leaf Tea Co., Reconstruction, SouthResurrect Antiques, Salvage & Antiquties, Sanderson & Co, ShopMOSS, Small Town Junk, Southern Bales- Art by Allie's Studio, Southern Bluebird Day, Southern Comforts, Speakcheesy Food Truck, Squirrel Nest Candle Co., STC Finds, Sweetwater General, The Boxtruck Boutique, The Cotton Shed, The Emery Mercantile Company, The Farm at Tumbling Shoals, The Grumpy Goat, The Homespun Heart, The Purple Ottoman, The She Shed, The Slice Pizzeria Food Truck, The Vintage Farmhouse, TWIG, and WerThēGoodz.
Food vendors will open 30 minutes prior to opening shopping hours with delicious offerings such as gourmet apples, baked cakes and breads, homemade fruit tea, fresh squeezed lemonade, street tacos and Mexican rice bowls, gourmet sous-vide grilled cheese, baked cakes/cookies/pies, coffees and lattes, deli sandwiches, kettlecorn popped on-site, family-made tea blends, and personal pizzas.
Because it is a two-day event attended by thousands of shoppers, the organizers promote local lodging options, including AirBNBs and VRBOs, as well as local options for dining and attractions to check out. The spring event sold out local hotels and many of the area’s cabins and rentals had no vacancies.
“Not only will you go home with an armful (or car full) of finds, but a weekend full of memories with your best shopping buddies, friends and those you love. Trust us, this is an event you don’t want to miss.”
Get a sneak peak at some of the items that will be available for sale by visiting their website at https://www.vintagepickin.com/fallmarket.
- Editor’s note: Portions of this story were originally written by Saddler Emory earlier this year.
