DCSO steps up patrols during March

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office agents and deputies made multiple arrests while stepping up patrols during March 2022, according to a press release.
On March 16, a DeKalb County Criminal Interdiction agent conducted a traffic stop on County Road 197 and Lacy Road in Henagar. Initially, the driver pulled to the side of the road, but as the agent was approaching the vehicle, the driver sped away. The driver led the agent on a high speed chase that lasted approximately 20 minutes, nearly hitting several vehicles and wrecking on County Road 183 in Jackson County. Zackery Blake Laney, 34, of Sylvania, was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest, possessing drug paraphernalia, and third-degree promoting of prison contraband. Laney also received charges related to violating his federal probation.
On the afternoon of March 18, a DeKalb County criminal interdiction agent stopped a suspicious vehicle while on routine patrol on County Road 134 near Henagar. Both the driver and passenger had active warrants with other agencies, so officers with the Henagar Police Department and the DCSO Narcotics Unit arrived to assist. After the warrants were confirmed and the subjects placed under arrest, officers and agents located drug paraphernalia, over six grams of methamphetamine, two grams of marijuana and a rifle that had been sawed off and the serial number removed. Samuel McMullins, 21, of Dutton, and Ashley Rogers, 29, of Fort Payne, were both arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, second degree possession of marijuana and carrying a sawed-off rifle/shotgun.
On March 21, DeKalb narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 411 near Grove Oak. The driver, Eric Gant, 36, of Fort Payne, failed to follow the agent's commands, leading to a brief, low-speed pursuit. The vehicle eventually stopped at the intersection of County Roads 411 and 356. During a search, agents found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm. They charged Gant for attempting to elude them, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessing drug paraphernalia. Investigators checked for stolen property and more charges may be pending, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
That night, local narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on Highway 75 in Rainsville and found brass knuckles, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The suspect, Joshua Anderson, 45, of Fyffe, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and carrying the brass knuckles.
On March 26, a DeKalb County criminal interdiction agent received information about a burglary the previous day in Leesburg and located one of the suspects on County Road 958 in Deer Head Cove, near the Georgia line. The suspect, Ronald Character, 35, of Flat Rock, was arrested and would be charged the following week in Cherokee County with two counts of second degree receiving stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree theft, third-degree burglary and stealing a firearm. Another person on the scene, Scotty Cuzzort, 41, of Cloudland, had an outstanding warrant with the Ider Police Department and was also arrested.
On March 27, a DeKalb County criminal interdiction agent conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68 near Kilpatrick and the Marshall County line. The agent found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about 25 grams of methamphetamine. The driver, Daniel Scott Bearden, 38, of Albertville, was charged on suspicion of having meth with the intention of selling it, second-degree possession of marijuana and carrying drug paraphernalia.
On March 28, a DCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road 479 near Kilpatrick. The vehicle’s occupants had marijuana, edibles, drug paraphernalia, an undisclosed amount of currency and a handgun on them. The suspects, Patrick Hendrickson, 30, of Sauk Rapids, Minn., and Nicholas Roberts, 29, of Saint Cloud, Minn., were both arrested and charged with first degree possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
On May 31, at around 5 p.m., agents stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Fruit Farm and Adamsburg Roads in Fort Payne, finding drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine. The driver, Gerald Collins, 61, of Fort Payne, was arrested for having a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Welden praised the recent work of these deputies, interdiction agents and narcotics agents.
“The first place to start in keeping our county safe is our roadways. Almost all parts of the criminal element must travel on the roadways, taking with them evidence of crimes and dangerous narcotics that fuel these crimes," he said.
"Everyday, the criminal element travels through our communities on our roadways, driving right by children playing and our homes. I'm very thankful for those that put in the extra effort to patrol our roads and let these criminals know that it will not be tolerated in this county. Our citizens shouldn't have to worry about impaired drivers while running errands, going to work or taking the kids to school. God Bless!"
