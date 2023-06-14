According to the Marshall County Coroner's Office, a body found in the water off a boat ramp has been identified as a Fort Payne resident.
Shannon Ray Crump, 58, was located in the water by a boater at Morgan Cove Road off Alabama Highway 227 in the Langston area early Saturday morning. Death investigators responded to the scene and were able to make the identification. Investigators found Crump's vehicle and other personal belongings at the boat ramp. The cause of his apparent drowning is under investigation.
