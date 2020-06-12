JSU named nearly 900 students to the President’s and Deans’ Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester, including:
• Jessica Garmany of Fort Payne
• Jay Dutton of Collinsville
• Sandra Elliott of Collinsville
• Ceciley Webb of Collinsville
• Forrest Hood of Crossville
• Dallas Dotson of Fort Payne
• Samantha Pyron of Fort Payne
• Kristin Stanton of Fort Payne
• Emily Barfield of Fort Payne
• Allison Martin of Fort Payne
• Alexa Baldwin of Fort Payne
• Victoria Wallace of Fort Payne
• Stephene Pennington of Fort Payne
• MacKenzie Taylor of Fort Payne
• Carly Thrash of Fyffe
• Tanner Britt of Ider
• Cody McGee of Rainsville
• Chad Gray of Rainsville
• Carlie Feemster of Crossville
• Jada Hester of Crossville
• Kelly Nichols of Fort Payne
• Whitney Underwood of Fort Payne
• Anabelle Brown of Fort Payne
• Macy Price of Geraldine
• Hannahstaysia Weaver of Henagar
• Jayden Henderson of Rainsville
• Avery Samples of Rainsville
• Colby Cochran of Rainsville
• Stephen Sharp of Sylvania
• Rachael Walker of Fort Payne
• Savannah Blackwell of Collinsville
• Kelsy Blackwell of Sylvania
• Deanna Meadows of Henagar
• Kaitlynn Williams of Sylvania
• Rachel Jenkins of Fyffe
• Kaitlyn Shankles of Fort Payne
• Wright of Fort Payne
• Ethan Colley of Ider
• Montana Bray of Ider
• Elle Patterson of Fort Payne
• Camella Blalock of Crossville
• Kaitlyn May of Crossville
• Tyler Hilyer of Fort Payne
• Paxton Crow of Fort Payne
• Shayna McEwen of Fort Payne
• Emily Meadows of Fort Payne
• Emma Hulsey of Henagar
• Samantha Williams of Fort Payne
• Madison Cofield of Geraldine
• Lindsay Higdon of Henagar
• Jennifer Sweeting of Henagar
• Katelyn Edmonds of Rainsville
• Miriam Elorza of Sylvania
• William Murphey of Valley Head
• Lillian Hawkins of Crossville
• McKenzie Wilks of Crossville
• Andrew Sims of Fyffe
• Abbie Blevins of Rainsville
• Dianna Quevedo of Collinsville
• Logan Politakis of Crossville
• Amberly Sampson of Crossville
• Kailey Anello of Crossville
• Austin Willoughby of Crossville
• Justin Murphy of Crossville
• Mackenzie Pope of Crossville
• Jon Houston of Dawson
• Emily Eason of Fort Payne
• Reveca Tomas of Fort Payne
• Candelaria Dominguez of Fort Payne
• Naquita Burt of Fort Payne
• David Burt of Fort Payne
• Nathaniel Skidmore of Fort Payne
• Laura Ellen Rigdon of Fort Payne
• Tyler Mashburn of Fort Payne
• Nicole Ellis of Fort Payne
• Bailee Smith of Fort Payne
• Jade Hawkins of Fort Payne
• Kaylee Anderson of Fyffe
• Isabelle Blackwell of Fyffe
• Seth Owens of Fyffe
• Mallory Stiefel of Fyffe
• Emily Stone of Geraldine
• Chloe Johnson of Geraldine
• Jenna Mayes of Groveoak
• Alyssa Morris of Groveoak
• Allie Haney of Henagar
• Alyssa Lea of Henagar
• Andrew Mcbrayer of Rainsville
• Brooklyn Hicks of Rainsville
• Jase Jones of Rainsville
• Lily Taylor of Rainsville
• Jaid Peterson of Rainsville
• Karlee Hale of Geraldine
• Courtney Baker of Crossville
• Tatem Jones of Crossville
• Maria Esteban Mateo of Fort Payne
• Miranda Simmons of Fort Payne
• Sady Wooten of Rainsville
About Jacksonville State University: Founded in 1883 as a state teachers college, Jacksonville State University has grown from humble beginnings into the Alabama regional university with the highest percentage of accredited programs. Located in the Appalachian foothills midway between Birmingham and Atlanta, JSU offers more than 150 courses of study, including over 40 online programs, at the undergraduate and graduate level. To learn more, visit www.jsu.edu, call 1-800-231-JAX1 or e-mail jaxfacts@jsu.edu.
