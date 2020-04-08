Rainsville Fire Department receives grant, donation money for new equipment

The Rainsville City Council approved the purchase of a Thermal Imaging Camera for the Rainsville Fire Department, Monday.
The regular scheduled meeting was held on a conference call this week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to frerescue1.com, a TIC is “indispensable in the heat of battle.” The tool helps firemen see through smoke and monitor the fire’s spread, so they can quickly visualize their plan of attack, locate hot spots and save lives.
Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright said last year they spent approximately $1,200 to $1,500 replacing the Thermal Imaging Cameras on Engine One and Engine Two; however, they are obsolete now.
“We can't even find batteries for them, and if we were lucky enough to find batteries, they are $300 to $400 apiece,” said Wright.
Wright said he acquired a price on a demo camera for $4,200. “I know at this time we don’t want to spend a lot of money, but it’s money that we had come in,” he said.
He received a grant from Walmart for $1,375, a donation check for $2,500 and a $100 check from WQSB radio station.
“So with all that together, this camera is only going to cost the city about $225 out of pocket. A new camera like this is $6,200, another camera I got quoted was $10,000. So, for what we need, this demo camera will do the job,” said Wright.
He announced Training Officer and Fire Science Career Tech Program Instructor Jason Brannan is conducting online classes on his Facebook page for the students.
He also provided the council with an update on supplies during the coronavirus crisis. He said supplies such as booties, goggles, suits and isolations kits are going to be slow getting in. However, they are making deliveries of hand sanitizer, masks and eye shields.
“Hopefully, within the next few days we will be getting some of that stuff,” Wright said.
Lingerfelt also addressed the issues with the tornado sirens not going off during the last tornado warning for DeKalb County.
“After that night I contacted Anthony Clifton, who is the EMA director and he said what happened was a few days before was a repeater on Lookout Mountain got hit by lightning and that’s the reason just about all the tornado warning sirens didn’t go off,” he said.
Lingerfelt said the EMA had been diligently working on getting everything back up as well as keeping the citizens informed and updated on all the coronavirus information.
“Those sirens now are the county, not ours. We passed them onto them a few years ago. They control all the sirens in the county,” he said.
Lingerfelt also encouraged everybody to fill out their 2020 Census papers. “It only takes a few minutes to do and it's not very hard,” he said.
He stressed the importance and the impact it makes, not only to our state, but to the county as well.
“You can also go online and do it online but for the ones that don’t have internet access, you can fill out the paperwork,” said Councilman Bejan Taheri.
The mayor and the council discussed the many steps taken to ensure employees' safety during the coronavirus pandemic, which includes rotating and separating staff.
Councilmen Rickey Byrum and Derek Rosson, along with Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith, commended Lingerfelt on the steps and efforts he has taken during this time of crisis.
The council also heard updates from the following departments and councilmen:
Councilman Taheri inquired about the city spring cleaning during Monday's work session to which the mayor announced the Rainsville spring cleaning takes place in May and June of every year.
Chief Smith expressed his gratitude towards Paragon for donating two cases of hand sanitizers to the Rainsville Police Department and two cases to the Rainsville Fire Department. He said they also donated a sanitizing system that is utilized when they walk in the door by sanitizing the bottom of their shoes.
Rosson encouraged all small business owners to visit the federal government websites for information regarding their businesses and encouraged citizens to continue taking steps towards sanitizing and social distancing.
He said PuroClean of Fort Payne offered to help sanitize vehicles for Rainsville. “I appreciate them helping us out and not just us but the county too,” said Rosson.
He also expressed his thanks to all the departments who continue to do their job during this time from the street department to the sanitation department.
The council also:
• approved to close the Imagination Library Account at First Fidelity Bank and transfer balance to the Alabama Mountains, Rivers & Valley account. AMRV also handles the accounting for the Tornado Memorial.
• announced the postponement of the city Paving Project.
• approved to hire James Smart as a part time Sanitation Driver.
• approved Resolution 04-06-2020 to surplus a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado.
• approved to bid out the extension of the sewer line from Roy Sanderson Ave to the medical clinic near Marshall Road. Opening bid is set for April 17, 2020 starting at 12 p.m. at the Rainsville City Hall.
• approved to extend the sewer line between Rabbit Run Road and Harrison Street at approximately $3,000.
• approved to allow Jimmy Traylor Construction to complete the hall in the Rainsville City Hall at around $12,000.
• The motion to temporarily eliminate the thumbprint time clock and rotate staff in the street and road departments by Councilmen Marshall Stiefel died due to a lack of a second.
The next council meeting is scheduled for April 20, 2020, with a workshop at 4:15 p.m. and a regular session at 5 p.m.
