National Park Service Rangers initiated a pursuit Thursday with a motorcycle on Alabama Highway 35 near Little River Canyon National Preserve at approximately 10 am.
Shortly after the chase began, ALEA State Troopers, the Fort Payne Police Department and DeKalb County deputies joined in the pursuit. The suspect continued down Alabama Highway 35 to Scenic Parkway, then turned on Fischer Road in Fort Payne.
The chase continued on County Road 153 until the suspect wrecked near the intersection with County Road 295.
The suspect fled on foot, and units on scene were unable to locate him after searching for several hours. He was spotted in the area by several residents before disappearing. DeSoto State Park Rangers also arrived to help with the search.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white t-shirt, olive green short pants, and a black hat. He was heavily tattooed on the neck and arms and was carrying a black backpack.
The suspect also reportedly sustained injuries during the wreck. It is believed by law enforcement that the suspect could still be in the local area.
If you know the identity of this individual or believe you have spotted him, please contact our office at (256)845-3801.
“If you have seen this individual in the area today, please contact our office,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said “Your identity will remain anonymous. We would really like to get him into custody.
The pursuit could have gotten someone hurt or worse. Not to mention that when someone leads law enforcement on a pursuit like this, we don’t know what kind of criminal activity he may be engaged in. He may be a danger to our communities. God bless.”
