The 2020 Census took place all throughout this past year. Beginning on Apr. 1, the decennial headcount of the nation began, all to provide the federal government new data to redraw congressional districts for states and how it will distribute funds and assistance to states.
“The census tells us who we are and where we are going as a nation,” according to census.gov, “and helps our communities determine where to build everything from schools to supermarkets, and from homes to hospitals.”
But what does this mean for our great state? We may receive all of the benefits from the final results, but it also means we get to keep a congressional seat. However, the most recent census allows the state to keep all seven of its congressional district seating.
“I am extremely pleased that we will keep all seven of our current seats in the U.S. House to provide valued and needed voices to advocate for our state and our people for the next 10 years,” said Governor Kay Ivey, as reported by census.alabama.gov.
We also learned that Huntsville is on track to being the largest city in Alabama. As it currently stands, Huntsville has the largest population in the state, a total of 215,006 residents. Birmingham lost a number of its population with a number of 200,733 residents and Montgomery having a population of 200,603, according to the Census Bureau.
For DeKalb County, the population data is 71,608 for 2020. This is an increase from the 2010 census, which had DeKalb County at 71,109, according to the Census Bureau.
The census found a 5 million population estimation for the state, with a 5.1% change in population. This contrasts with numbers from April 2010, which reported a population of 4.7 million. From 2015 to 2019, 86.2% of people aged 25 and up is a high school graduate (or holds a degree higher than a high school diploma), with 25.5% hold a Bachelor’s degree or higher for people age 25 and up (also from 2015-2019).
The years 2015 to 2019 also showed us the number of households in the state, as well as the persons living in those households. 1.8 million of those families own households, with 2.55 persons being the average of people living in those households.
The census also reported statistics on health insurance. People under 65 years of age without health insurance is 11.7%. The reason this stat exists is because some estimates are not comparable to other geographic numbers due to different methods in how the census was completed.
Nationwide data tells us that the population has risen 7.4% in this survey, bringing the nation to a population of 331.4 million. Among this digit is the rise in the nation’s diversity index, up to 61.6% from 54.9%. The diversity index tells us what the most represented ethnicity is. This is different to ethnic composition, which tells us the racial and ethnic makeup of a population.
The Census Bureau measures race and ethnicities based on the standards set by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which are white, Black or African American, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander. People of Hispanic and Latin origin are placed into two categories: Hispanic or Latino. This is because Hispanic origin and race are considered to be two different concepts. According to census.gov, “these standards generally reflect a social definition of race and ethnicity recognized in [the United States] and they do not conform to any biological, anthropological or genetic criteria.”
Last year’s census data is now available to the public, and can be viewed on census.gov.
