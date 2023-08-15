Plea brings life sentence

A guilty plea resulted in a life sentence for trafficking in methamphetamine, according to Ninth Circuit District Attorney Summer McWhorter Summerford.
Grover Wayne Carter, was sentenced after he came to court Monday for a jury trial before Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor, then entered a guilty plea to the trafficking charge before a jury was selected.
He was sentenced to life in prison, and fined $50,000.
Carter was arrested by Fyffe police officers after a traffic stop. As Officer Austin Peppers approached his vehicle, he saw Carter throw something from the window. When he asked about it, Carter “engaged his vehicle and sped away.”
Peppers pursued him and was joined in the change by Sgt. Nathaniel Bates of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and other deputies.
Eventually, Carter stopped, according to Summerford, and tried to flee on foot.
He was apprehended and officers discovered methamphetamine sufficient for to bring a charge of trafficking in methamphetamine.
“We could not have had this outcome without the hard work and cooperation of our law enforcement partners,” Summerford said.
“Officers put their own safety on the line every day to protect the community and do all they can to remove the drugs that plague so many families around us.”
The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Dennis Thompson.
