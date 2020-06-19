Education will sell the items listed below by sealed bid on July 7, 2020.
The bid opening will be held at the DeKalb County Schools Bus Garage – 433 Roy Sanderson Ave., Rainsville, AL 35986.
At 10:00 a.m. all sealed bids will be publicly read aloud.
All sealed bids must be received by mail or hand-delivered no later than the date and time set above. Bids that arrive late will not be considered.
Mailing address: Attn: Keith Atchley 433 Roy Sanderson Ave., Rainsville, AL 35986
Physical address: Attn: Keith Atchley 433 Roy Sanderson Ave., Rainsville, AL 35986
Bids must be sealed. Bids must have “DeKalb Surplus Sale Bid” written on the outside of the sealed envelope/package. Bid submissions must include the name of the bidder, address and phone number of the bidder, item(s) the bidder is interested in purchasing, and the best price the bidder is willing to pay for each item.
If you have any questions or would like to preview any of the items, please contact Keith Atchley or Tracy Mize at 256-845-3711.
The DeKalb County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Item 1: Drivers Ed car – DE 40 2001 Ford Taurus, approximate miles: 99734
Item 2: Drivers Ed car – DE 42 2001 Ford Taurus, approximate miles: 85034
Item 3: Drivers Ed car – DE 33 2001 Ford Taurus, approximate miles: 114458
Item 4: Drivers Ed car – DE 36 2001 Ford Taurus, approximate miles: 120614
Item 5: Transportation truck – 14 – 2003 Ford F-250 4X4, approximate miles: 185710
Item 6: Maintenance truck – 3 – Dodge 2500, approximate miles: 216829
Item 7: Maintenance truck – 29 – 2006 Ford F-150, approximate miles: 213193
Item 8: Bus – Type C, Short: 98-7 1998 International Amtran, approximate miles: 207111
All items must be paid for and removed from the premises no later than July 14, 2020.
Made public – June 16, 2020 by Transportation Supervisor – Keith Atchley.
