Rainsville is receiving $500,000 for repair and replacing sewer lines from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable the city to make more than a million dollars in improvements to the municipal sewer system.
"The sewer improvements will consist of rehabbing manholes, replacing pipe, identifying and repairing leaks, and connecting new customers," Lingerfelt said.
The total estimated cost is $1,050,000.
Along with the $500,000 in CDBG funds received from ADECA, Lingerfelt said the city "will also be informed in the coming weeks on the award of the Appalachian Regional Commissions (ARC) portion of this project."
An additional $350,000 incoming from the ARC will be combined with $200,000 in local funds toward covering the project's cost, Lingerfelt said.
"The CDBG grant will be supervised by the Community and Economic Development (CED) Division of ADECA," he said.
"The next step in the process and the final award of the funds will be subject to meeting the terms and conditions stated in the Letter of Conditional Commitment submitted to the City of Rainsville by ADECA. Once the list of items are addressed and agreed upon, the funds will be released and the Construction Phase of the project will begin," Lingerfelt said.
While announcing the CDBG grants, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey congratulated the cities and counties who received grants in "a keenly competitive process, and I wish them the best in improving their communities.”
She said the ADECA grants “help communities address major needs whether it be supplying clean drinking water or eliminating dilapidated and unsafe structures.”
The CDBG program in Alabama is awarded annually on a competitive basis in several categories: small city (population 2,999 or less), large city (population 3,000 or more), county and community enhancement.
Planning grants are also awarded to help local governments examine needs and provide a vision for the future.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“ADECA is pleased to be a part of a program that is so beneficial to cities and counties across our state,” said ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell. “I commend community leaders and planners for their efforts to improve the lives of their residents and make their communities better places to live."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.