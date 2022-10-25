Rainsville is receiving $500,000 for repair and replacing sewer lines from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable the city to make more than a million dollars in improvements to the municipal sewer system. 

