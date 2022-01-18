DeKalb County experienced a winter weather storm on Sunday, Jan. 16 that led to accumulations of up to 4-inches in elevated areas and some traffic incidents on slippery roads.
Heavy rains transitioned to a rain/snow mix around 9 a.m. Sunday as northeast Alabama joined the eastern half of the nation in feeling the impacts of Winter Storm Izzy. DeKalb County appears to have skipped the largest disruptions including widespread power outages affecting thousands in Georgia and the Carolinas. The massive storm system also resulted in major road closures and the cancellations of thousands of flights as more than 50 million people were under winter weather alerts.
Ahead of the approaching storm, the National Weather Service office in Huntsville warned that water remaining on roadways could refreeze on roadways into hard-to-spot black ice after sunset.
Locally, roads closed in DeKalb County on Sunday included Beason’s Gap and Third Street Gap off 5 Points in Fort Payne, and Tutwiler Gap and Wade Gap. A section of Alabama Highway 117 between Valley Head and Mentone was closed Sunday morning after an 18-wheeler jackknifed and required a wrecker to move, but the route re-opened once that situation was resolved.
The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency received multiple reports of accidents and stalled vehicles but reported that roadways were passable by Monday morning. State routes were treated and experienced drying overnight while secondary roadways were deemed passable with some slick spots, especially on the north end of the county. Heavier winds helped to dry roadways but also threatened to down trees and powerlines.
This was the second severe winter weather event to strike the area in less than a month. In the first week of 2022, temperatures sank into the low to mid-20s with some slick spots reported on area roadways after unseasonably warm weather and a tornado warning in DeKalb County just hours earlier.
EMA advised motorists to call the 24-hour phone line at (256) 845-8569 with any questions about road conditions.
Ider and Valley Head Schools continued to conduct virtual learning Tuesday due to road conditions in those areas.
Meteorologists from the NWS cautioned that there is a chance for more wintry weather later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.