County moves to allow deputies to drive vehicles to church

After discussions with the DeKalb County Commission, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has moved to allow our off-duty Deputies to drive their patrol cars to church services.
The presence of patrol vehicles at churches during services will act as a deterrent against potential attacks. On duty deputies will also be encouraged to make regular checks of churches on Sunday in their areas when not responding to a call.
In the wake of the recent shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office will also be scheduling training for church security teams. DCSO is currently working on scheduling these events.
If you are a Pastor or Security Coordinator at a church in DeKalb County and would like to take part in the training, please email your information to info@dekalbcountysheriff.org.
Be sure to include your church’s name, location, phone number, and an estimate of people that you would like to take part in the class.
DCSO will reach out to you when classes are being scheduled.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said: “It’s sad that evil is so rampant in our country that these measures are necessary. But we are prepared to take extra steps to make churches in our county as safe as possible.”
“Our country was founded upon religious freedom, and part of religious freedom means feeling safe in your place of worship. While we will do all we can to protect churches in our county from this evil, we only have so many deputies available. I would encourage all churches to take part in our training and develop a security plan,” he said.
“God Bless!” concluded Sheriff Welden.
