A “Black Friday Bash” will be held back in the Big Room at Vintage 1889 Nov. 25, from 7-10 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County.
This event will be hosted by Wayward Son. Tickets are $5 and those participating are asked to bring a $10 unwrapped gift. Doors open at 6.
Toys for Tots provides more than 460 families in DeKalb county with gifts each Christmas Season. That adds up to more than 1,200 children in your community that benefit from events and private donations.
Drop-off locations include:
Volunteer: Herbert Hollingsworth
Re/Max Property Fort Payne
Fort Payne City Schools
Akins Furniture Dogtown
Woody’s Restaurant Dogtown
Volunteer: Eiko Key
Zack of All Trades Mentone
Mentone Market
St. Joseph on the Mountain Mentone
North Dekalb Primary Care Valley Head
Volunteer: LaRue Hardinger
Big Lots Fort Payne
Alabama Fan Club
Moe’s Automotive Service South Fort Payne
Carol Busby IMO husband Marine Ken Busby - Valley Head
Volunteer: Tom Bazemore
Bruce’s Foodland Fort Payne
Wills Creek RV Park -Airport Rd Fort Payne
Burkes Fort Payne
Skelton Orthodontics Fort Payne
First State Bank North Fort Payne
Walgreens Fort Payne
WinSouth Credit Union North Fort Payne
Westmoreland Tire Fort Payne
Vulcraft Fort Payne
Carter Family Dentistry Rainsville
Marathon Oil Service Station - North Fort Payne
Volunteers: Christy & Kevin Ellis
DeKalb County Courthouse
Dollar General Ider
Ider Drug
Dollar General - Rainsville across from Plainview School
Volunteer: Charles Martin
Delmar Baptist Church Fort Payne
Liberty Bank Geraldine
McDonalds Fort Payne
McDonalds Rainsville
RTI Rainsville
UPS Shipping Center North Fort Payne
How to Help
If you are part of a club, school, church, business or employee group and would like to host a fundraiser event or toy drive, contact the Toys For Tots coordinator, Larue Hardinger for more information and promotional material.
You can also help individually by going to your local TFT website ( http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org/ ) and selecting ‘donate local’ or writing a check payable to ‘Toys for Tots-Fort Payne ‘ and mailing it to P.O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL 35968.
Volunteers began bagging toys on Nov. 8, so donations are needed sooner rather than later.
Toys for Tots has placed toy drop boxes throughout the county.
At present, the Top 10 toys sought in order of most-needed to less-needed are:
• Large bikes 24” & 26”
• Minecraft toys
• Barbie dolls
• Fortnite toys
• LOL dolls
• Legos
• Nerf guns
• Gifts for teens such as cologne/bath sets, makeup sets, jewelry
• Young kids’ bath sets and makeup sets
• Blankets & stuffed animals for all ages
Other Upcoming events
On Nov. 18 & 19, they will ask for toy donations at Bruce’s Foodland stores in Fort Payne and Rainsville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The final event will be Dec. 2 & 3 at the Walmart Supercenter in Fort Payne and Big Lots in Fort Payne from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The toys will be assigned to families who applied for Toys for Tots in October and have been approved by the Department of Human Resources (DHR) on behalf of the non-profit.
Visit the website at http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org/ to see their event schedule.
