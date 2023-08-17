UPDATED
A Rainsville couple was killed in a crash involving a street sweeper Tuesday night on Interstate 459 near U.S. 280 in Jefferson County.
Susan Samples Jones, 58, and her husband Jefferson Samuel Jones, 63, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred at about 7:50 p.m. Tuesday.
The crash occurred when the 2020 Jeep Cherokee Susan Jones was driving collided head-on with a 2018 Mazda CX-5 driven by Kellie R. Stephenson, 29, of Irondale. After the initial collision, the Cherokee struck a 2020 Freightliner commercial truck driven by Lolita R. Matthews, 55, of Leeds.
Stephenson and Matthews were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.