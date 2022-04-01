Complaint filed to stop Fort Payne's Food City deal

A class action complaint filed Thursday seeks injunctive relief and a jury trial in the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court against the City of Fort Payne to stop a $3.1 million deal with Marathon Realty Corporation through a memorandum of understanding approved in February on a 3-2 vote. Marathon is part of K-VA-T, the parent company of grocery retailer Food City, which plans to build a new store at 1015 Gault Avenue South in Fort Payne.
City Attorney Rocky Watson was unavailable for comment on Friday.
Named plaintiffs include David Bruno; Ancro Doors, LLC; Thrive Outdoor, Inc.,; Dona Weatherly; Ed Westmoreland; Dr. Joe McNew; Ed Chadwick; Chadwick Plumbing & Piping Services, Inc.; Hank Cobble; MB Fort Payne Footworks, LLC; Shan Bruce; Shan Bruce Enterprises, Inc.; Robert Davis; Bernard Bowles; and Pete Little.
Bruce, owner of Bruce’s Foodland in Fort Payne, spoke at February’s public hearing in opposition to the deal, which he characterized as giving a competitor a “$3 million head start” against him. After the vote, he said he would oppose it in the Circuit Court, where it advanced for an Amendment 772 hearing. Development of the new store will also displace Bobby Ledbetter’s Twin City Auto Sales, although the private landowner made that decision rather than the City.
The plaintiffs seek a declaratory judgment on the validity of the memorandum of understanding and an injunction with provision for a trial by struck jury on all claims triable to a jury.
The plaintiffs are represented by the firm of Scruggs, Dodd & Brisendine Attorneys, P.A. in Fort Payne. The complaint claims “at least two other out-of-state corporations will benefit” from the deal and the City “did not disclose the identity of those corporations.”
The complaint cites other examples of deals approved by the adoption of a resolution and addresses a “hamburger petition” relating to a City grant of $250,000 for developing a Highway 55 Burgers & Fries restaurant where the old tourism office was recently demolished.
Like that property, the land in mind for Food City sits in the flood plain, which is one reason Council members supported the memorandum of understanding, arguing that the 10 acres cannot be developed for other retail without elevating it and moving a sewer line.
The complaint claims the city "failed to disclose all of the other out-of-state corporations that also will directly benefit from the handout [and will] be getting free money from the city in violation of [Alabama's] Constitution.
The complaint also claims they city was supposed to adopt a resolution instead of a memorandum of understanding.
"The city tried to sweep under the rug exactly who was benefitting from the City's welfare handout and the terms of the deal the City struck."
The complaint alleges that no attempt was made to test or verify if claimed economic benefits are accurate and the deal constitutes "cannibalizing the sales of existing businesses."
Stephen Spangler, vice president of real estate and site development for K-VA-T, said Fort Payne’s investment of $3.1 million represents 20.4% of the project cost, returned within about 290 days with 140 jobs providing a weekly payroll of $55,000 or $2,860,000 annually.
Under the memorandum, the City will pay $1.2 million upon the beginning of excavation. Another million will be paid if Food City opens its doors for operation of business to the public within 12 months. A final payment of $900,000 will be due upon the one-year anniversary of opening. Money would have to be returned to the City, with 2.5% interest, if the developer fails to live up to its end.
Spangler said K-VA-T, headquartered in Abingdon, Va. that operates 129 stores throughout southeast Kentucky, southwest Virginia, east Tennessee, Chattanooga and north Georgia. At the Council meeting in February, he provided data from similar projects recently completed and said the Albertville store makes a good example of what to expect in a roughly 5,000-square-foot Fort Payne store and gas station. The company plans to spend $400,000 on a flood study and will likely raise the 52,000 square foot property by three feet.
Spangler projected Food City will generate $313,040 in new sales taxes while $414,960 is expected to transfer from other grocery stores. In year one, they project gross sales of $18.2 million, with 43% of that expected to come from people who are not presently shopping for groceries in Fort Payne. About 60% of business is expected to come from inside Fort Payne while 14% is expected form residents of Rainsville and Fyffe. They look for Collinsville residents to provide 7% of sales and 13% of business to come from customers living in Henagar, Valley Head and Mentone. Adamsburg residents are expected to make up 10% of the shoppers.
Countering this, the complaint alleges, “In general terms, the new grocery store would have to generate $10,550,000 million dollars in new sales annually to generate the claimed ‘annual new taxes.’ That is, the City will not benefit from the corporate handout unless those tax dollars are generated by new additional sales. If the new grocery store simply takes away business from existing grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies and other retail establishments, then the City will not benefit from its handout. All that occurs is the new out-of-state business cannibalizing the sales of existing businesses. Shuffling three walnut shells on a wooden bench in the City park does not make extra walnut shells. Cutting off one end of one’s blanket and sewing it to the other end does not make a longer blanket. The City is either selling or buying snake oil.”
Spangler said a planned Starbucks coffee kiosk inside the Food City store is expected to generate $624,000 in sales and $24,960 in new taxes. The estimated total net new tax revenues are projected at $446,300, these figures discounted 25% from the average performance from their existing Alabama locations to provide conservative estimates.
The complaint reads, “The impact… will not be limited to grocery stores. A cursory review of the nearby Food City stores reveals that the stores in Trenton, Georgia, Lafayette, Georgia, and Albertville, Alabama all have pharmacies. The addition of a new pharmacy to Fort Payne under the guise of ‘increasing tax revenue’ raises the interesting question: will more Fort Payne citizens become ill after the Food City opens? If not, no new tax dollars will be generated. Again, the handout will not generate an ‘economic benefit’ to Fort Payne that outweighs blowing taxpayer dollars. Instead, local businesses will suffer, and the taxpayers can say bye-bye to $3.1 million that could have been used for public transportation, road repairs, education, the improvement of the City’s buildings, and the provision of water, electricity, sewer, police and fire services.’”
Voting in favor of the memorandum were Council President Walter Watson, Council Pro Tem Lynn Brewer and Council member Phillip Smith. Voting against were Council members John Smith and Johnny Eberhart. Mayor Brian Baine, a longtime employee of Bruce’s Foodland, said he opposed the deal but did not get a vote because of the Council’s rules.
