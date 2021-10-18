THINK PINK: Find your faith, family and fight

In February of 2019, Anna Hairston, then 37 years old, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
With no family history of breast cancer, Hairston said finding a lump in her breast while performing a self-exam was “kind of a fluke.”
A breast MRI and additional testing eventually determined she had triple-negative invasive ductal carcinoma.
“It was definitely a shock. Two realities came with the diagnosis. One is that many don’t win the battle, which is so tragic and has such far-reaching effects for family and friends,” she said. “Then the other reality is, so many folks do survive.”
Per the National Breast Cancer Foundation INC, triple-negative breast cancer occurs in about 10 to 20% of diagnosed breast cancers and is more likely to affect younger people and those with a BRCA1 gene mutation.
Hairston began her treatment trajectory from Feb. through July, undergoing chemotherapy, surgery and radiation treatments under a team of specialists at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
“You don’t really know what your journey is going to be like, but you just have to find your faith and hope for the best along the way,” she said of her care.
Hairston said chemo treatments can be a challenging time, emotionally and physically, for the patients.
“I had two different regiments of chemo as part of my treatment plan,” she said. “When we switched to my second one, my body rejected the chemo, causing me a lot of immune issues. It was the first time I had that particular kind of chemo and we really didn’t realize what the reaction would be, but it was extreme.”
Hairston spent seven days in the hospital as her body fought back against the effects of the chemotherapy, which led to a change in her initial treatment plan.
“I had a fabulous medical team who was right there with me, but I was very scared for several days just because I was so weak,” she said. “At one point I couldn’t even talk, my voice came out a whisper.”
Hairston held a tremendous support system during treatment, included her husband Kevin and her grandfather Bennie O’Shields, who took turns transporting her to all of her treatments, checkups and other appointments.
“Our church family and our family were absolutely fabulous throughout the whole process, encouraging me and making sure I had rides,” she said. “I was a principal at Collinsville Elementary at the time and we had a huge support system of kids, staff and community members who were very encouraging.”
At the start of her battle with cancer, Hairston's son, Benjamin, was 10 years old. He too received encouragement and support that allowed him to continue to be involved in activities.
Hairston’s mother, Lisa Goggins, was an influential source of encouragement throughout her journey.
“She passed away from a heart attack a week after my last radiation treatment,” she said. “Cancer is a difficult journey but it allowed me time to spend with my mom, although we didn’t know it was her last days. It was a really good experience to be able to finish my treatment with her”
From her experience, Hairston said one thing she tells people who are diagnosed with cancer is, “there are three things you need to find, your faith, your family and your fight.”
“The very first day that we had the confirmation that it was cancer, the only thing I could do was pray, ‘God just let this journey, regardless of the outcome, be something that strengthens our family and can help someone else,’” she said.
Looking back, Hairston said her battle with cancer changed her perspective 100%.
“I feel like we are stronger as a family and we are definitely stronger in our faith,” she said. “So many people reached out to help me. It opened my eyes to really and truly how caring people are.”
For Hairston, her experience opened a door that allows her to connect with others facing diagnoses.
“I can talk to others about cancer and I feel I have a stronger relationship with people because of it,” she said. “There are going to be many blessings in all of the heartache and all of the pain.”
As she strives to continue onward with her life, Hairston encourages others to stay positive and find small blessings in their journey.
“Even on the most difficult days, and there are many difficult days, find that joy in the journey because God chose you for this journey either to strengthen your faith, to help others or to impact your family,” said Hairston.
To others, she shares the following words of advice that stood out for her:
“My doctor preached to me, ‘don’t give cancer a day, always be alert to changes that are going on in your body and address those as soon as possible,” Hairston said. “Catching it early made the biggest difference in my treatment and how well my body responded.”
Hairston, originally from Valley Head, currently resides in Henagar. In Aug. of 2021, she assumed her new role as Federal Programs Director for DeKalb County Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.