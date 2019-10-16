The SAM Foundation held its first Sowing Seeds of Hope Fundraiser last weekend in Fort Payne.
The SAM Foundation is a non-profit organization with the purpose of providing life-saving training for suicide prevention. The program efforts reach Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Lawrence, Morgan, Marshall and DeKalb Counties and in Fulton County, Georgia.
The organization was named after and memorializes Samuel Prewett Johnson who lost his life to suicide in 2002. Now, his two sisters, along with staff and volunteers, work to provide training, public awareness and education to communities about the suicide epidemic.
The Sowing Seeds of Hope Fundraiser was geared at raising the funds needed to continue those training courses and educational classes.
Friday, a golf tournament was held at Terrapin Hills Country Club and the Celebration Event followed Saturday at The Building in downtown Fort Payne.
The evening event saw a silent auction, dinner, guest speakers, live auction and live music.
Julie Smith is the Georgia program coordinator and spoke Saturday on the effect of the loss of her brother, as well as the statistics of suicide in today’s society.
According to samfound.org, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States for all ages and takes the lives of more than 44,965 Americans every year.
“We hope, The SAM Foundation, hopes to provide training that will change the statistics and bring light back into our culture that seems so heartbroken,” Smith said. “That’s our hope. Because at the end of the day we need two things: hope and strength. We need hope that things will get better and we need strength to hold on until it does. Because guess what? Tomorrow things just might look a little different. They might look a little better. They might look brighter, maybe just a little more hopeful.”
Smith then introduced guest speaker Caroline Carr, of Georgia, who gave her testimony of struggling with and being diagnosed with Severe Recurrent Cyclical Depression which she also referred to as bipolar disorder type II. Carr is now a QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) certified instructor with The SAM Foundation.
“QPR teaches people to ask the questions,” Carr said. “To listen. To stick their hand out into someone’s free fall and say, ‘Just hold on. I’m here.’”
Nicole Goggans, Alabama program coordinator, said they were all very pleased with the outcome of the weekend events.
“We were very pleased with the turn out and success,” she said. “Hopefully we are touching people and saving lives through education and support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.