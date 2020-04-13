Two people died in three-vehicle crash at approximately 3:40 p.m. Friday near Fyffe.
Robin Darrell Anderson, 47, of Arab, was killed when the 2018 Ford F-150 he was driving was struck head-on by a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado driven by William Seay, 36, of Rainsville.
Anderson, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger with Anderson, Hannah Danielle Moon, 23, of Arab was also pronounced dead at the scene. A third passenger in the 2018 Ford F-150, Kellie Denise Anderson, 46, of Arab was injured and taken by ambulance to Marshall Medical Center South. Seay was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. The driver and passenger of a third vehicle, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado, were not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 75 one mile south of Fyffe.
Nothing further is available as Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Troopers continue to investigate.
