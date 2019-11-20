Grant funding to expand, enhance nursing student experience

Northeast Alabama Community College was approved to receive Industry Certification Initiative Grant funds in the amount of $28,190. Funds will be used to purchase 25 laptops and a charging station to be used in support of expanding and enhancing the nursing student educational experience.
“Commendations to Dr. Myrna Williamson and the NACC Nursing Staff for obtaining this grant,” said NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “Having these laptops will make educational delivery more accessible for our students, particularly for those who may not have a personal home computer.”
Over the past two years the nursing program transitioned into a concept-based curriculum requiring the addition of active learning strategies, computerized testing programs, electronic resources, and incorporation of simulation throughout the curriculum. Increasing nursing student enrollment during the past year has led to the need for expansion and enhancement of the nursing student educational experience through investment in additional simulation and electronic equipment.
The NACC faculty understand that approximately 20 percent of the nursing students do not own a personal laptop computer or tablet which they can use for testing or electronic teaching and learning activities in the classroom. The remaining students bring their laptop or tablets to class and use their device to access their online textbooks and take notes. Because not all students have their own device, this has greatly limited the nursing instructor’s ability to test and teach in the classroom. With the purchase of the 25 laptops and a charging station for the department of nursing, students who do not possess their own electronic device will now be able to check out a laptop for all in-class testing and electronic access in the classroom. This will allow the nursing faculty to implement a broader array of teaching strategies using electronic and web-based resources.
The increasing numbers of nursing students have also necessitated the use of additional testing sites across campus as the nursing testing centers were at full capacity. Scheduling, location, and timing have all led to challenges for the NACC nursing students and the faculty. With the addition of the laptops, nursing students will now be able to test at the same time and in the same location in the health sciences classroom.
Nursing education carried out by highly trained and experienced nurse educators requires a commitment to excellence and lifelong learning. In order to achieve these high standards, the nursing education experience must be constantly evaluated, updated, and maintained to educate and train today’s highly sought-after nursing workforce. The job placement rate is high for nurses and the demand for NACC nursing graduates is great within the surrounding areas and the state. Through this funding, the NACC Nursing Department can accomplish these goals through expanding and enhancing the nursing student educational experience.
For more information about this grant or the NACC Nursing Program, contact Dr. Myrna Williamson, director of nursing education, at williamsonm@nacc.edu or call 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2299.
Applications for the nursing program for the Fall of 2020 are to be completed by March 1, 2020.
Registration for the spring semester is going on now. Classes will begin Jan. 7.
