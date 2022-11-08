Fort Payne will honor its Veterans with a reverent Wednesday morning program in the Fort Payne High School gymnasium.
The guest speaker for the Nov. 9 event will be Retired Major Steve Maks, a Vietnam veteran who served 22 years on active duty in the U.S. Army and Navy before retiring in 1996.
The patriotic Veterans Day program starts at 9 a.m. and is intended for students, invited guests, veterans and their families who contact JROTC Senior Army Instructor John M. Walker at jwalker@fpcsk12.com and register at 8:30 a.m. Participating veterans will be recognized by branch so they are encouraged to wear their military uniforms.
JROTC students and musicians at FPHS will perform as part of the ceremonial event displaying national pride and appreciation for their service to our country.
