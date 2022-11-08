Fort Payne will honor its Veterans with a reverent Wednesday morning program in the Fort Payne High School gymnasium. 

The guest speaker for the Nov. 9 event will be Retired Major Steve Maks, a Vietnam veteran who served 22 years on active duty in the U.S. Army and Navy before retiring in 1996.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.