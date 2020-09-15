Four arrested, large amount of narcotics seized in Mentone

Various narcotics, drug paraphernalia and firearms were seized in a large-scale drug raid in the Mentone area last week.
At approximately 5 p.m. Sept. 9, deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents served a search warrant at a residence on County Road 639 near Mentone. The Mentone and Valley Head Police Departments also took part in the operation, along with the ALEA Region F Task Force.
During a search of the residence, agents, investigators, and deputies discovered more than 30 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 30 grams of marijuana and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. A large amount of Ecstasy, Xanax and Valium pills were also found.
Multiple firearms were also seized during the operation.
Four arrests were made after the conclusion of the search warrant. William Adolphus Pilson II, 69, of Mentone, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Gayla Blalock, 61, of Mentone, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance (x2) and Distribution of a Controlled Substance.
Caden Blalock, 21, of Mentone, was charged with Possession of Marijuana, 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Ronald Blansit, 54, of Mentone, was also arrested and charged for Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Distribution of a Controlled Substance and Loitering in a Drug House.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said of the arrest: "This was another job well done and a great team effort on the part of our deputies, investigators, and narcotics agents. We had received numerous complaints regarding these suspects. Complex investigations such as this sometimes take time to materialize, and we wanted to ensure we did it the right way.
"Making sure we have all of our ducks in a row before conducting a search warrant helps ensure that the charges stick and the offenders get the punishment they deserve after they are found guilty. God bless."
