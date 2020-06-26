Snead State congratulates scholarship recipients from Crossville and Plainview High School

The following Plainview High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Lauren Winkles, the daughter of Melinda and Jared Winkles, received a scholarship to perform with the College Street Singers. She plans to major in Music. She was involved in choir, band, and colorguard, for which she received a medal.
Hayden Reid Slaton, the daughter of Jeremy and Amanda Slaton, received a Presidential Honors Scholarship. She played volleyball and was named All County, All Area, Leading Blocker, and Varsity Team Captain. She was also the recipient of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award. Hayden was a Senior Homecoming Attendant, Miss Calendar Girl Plainview Senior Class Beauty, and member of the Beta Club, Junior Civitans, Science Club, Club 36, and FCA.
Krimson Kidd, the daughter of Kevin and Angie Kidd, received a Service Scholarship. She plans to major in Special Education. She played softball and lettered for three years. She was named 2018 Softball Honorable Mention, All State Team twice, and DeKalb County Tournament Team twice and was awarded All DeKalb County Batting Average her senior year.
The following Crossville High School graduates received scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Chasity Faith Keener, the daughter of Joe and Paula Keener, received a scholarship to perform with the College Street Singers. Chasity plans to major in Elementary Education. She was a member of the Beta Club, Book Club, and FCA.
The following students received General Scholarships: Jessica Ramirez Diaz, Gabriela Andres, Zuleyma Franco, Jareny Lopez, Vanesa Rios, Brenda Tavera, and Yuliana Vega.
Ian Basilio and Sara Fulton received Academic Scholarships.
Karly Bankston received an Art Scholarship. Lizet Cruz received a Service Scholarship. Julissa Hernandez received a Presidential Scholarship.
