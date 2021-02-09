This February will be the third annual "Love your Library," month. The Henagar Public Library will accept donations and begin virtual book readings during the month of February.
“We do it in February because of Valentine’s Day and to use that time at the beginning of the year so we can continue our programs and develop new ones throughout the year that strengthen our families in the community. That is near and dear to my heart.” said Library Director Donna Carlin.
Donations are used for purchasing books, reading programs throughout the year, skills classes and other activities that strengthen the community.
“We love our patrons, it’s not just about donations, it’s about us showing our love and appreciation to the community,” said Carlin.
“We are trying to use some of our grant money to give free books to children when we do our book readings, that way it helps to build their library at home.”
The Henagar Library will begin accepting donations at the library 17163 AL Hwy 75, Henagar, Al. 35978, Henagar City Hall or through the mail (PO Box 26 Henagar AL 35978).
Due to COVID-19, the Henagar Library strongly encourages all patrons to wear masks and observe social distancing when visiting the library. “We want the community to come in and use it more, it’s been a difficult year with COVID,” said Carlin.
The library is starting new programs that people will be able to safely do such as the virtual meetings, starting Feb. 25 the Henagar Public Library will begin reading to the children on Facebook Live.
“We want to help strengthen the community by more than just books or computers but also by being there to help the elderly if they need help filing something on the computer, you know the helping our neighbor and helping the community is really what’s important to me,” said Carlin.
Follow the Henagar Library Facebook page for more details and times.
