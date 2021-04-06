Sand Mountain native helping Georgia policymakers

Rainsville native Macy McFall has been promoted as Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan’s director of policy.
She succeeds the departing Mike Dudgeon, who served in the capacity since Duncan’s election in 2018. McFall was named deputy chief of staff and director of communications in January 2021.
According to a press release, McFall will assume the directorship role, which involves managing the legislative work and policy priorities for Georgia’s lieutenant governor moving forward.
McFall, the daughter of Steve and Stephanie McFall, is a 2009 graduate of Plainview High School and graduated from the University of Alabama in 2013 with a bachelor’s in political science. She received her law degree from Georgia State University College of Law and is a member of the State Bar of Georgia.
Shortly after graduating from Alabama, she moved to Atlanta to work at the state capitol for the Senate Republican caucus. Before joining Duncan’s staff, McFall served as a legislative policy analyst in the Senate Research Office, focusing on ethics and elections policy.
Prior to serving as director of legislative affairs for Duncan, she served as a Senate policy analyst covering ethics, election, and redistricting law, and has spent six years serving in various roles under the gold dome.
