Collinsville man arrested on rape charge

A Collinsville man was arrested on a rape charge Wednesday.
On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, a child reported to a parent that a family member had engaged in inappropriate behavior. After an interview with the suspect, the suspicions were confirmed.
Joseph Daniel Johnson, 35, of Collinsville, was charged with Rape 1st Degree. He is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center with no bond.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked the investigator for a quick arrest in the case.
“Due to the nature of these tragic cases, very little information can be released about this incident,” Welden said. “Cases like this are never easy. I’d like to thank our investigator for his steadfast dedication to bringing these perpetrators to justice.”
Welden also recognized the quick response of the family for contacting authorities in a timely manner.
“I’d also like to thank the family for coming forward with this information,” he said. “We’d also like to encourage families to please contact us if a child reports any inappropriate behavior. These incidents must be investigated and perpetrators must be brought to justice in order to protect them from future abuse. God bless.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.