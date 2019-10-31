Collinsville man arrested on rape charge

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...FOR BOTH WARNINGS, A PROLONGED PERIOD OF AIR TEMPERATURES IN THE 28 TO 32 DEGREE RANGE. * WHERE...ALL COUNTIES IN NORTHERN ALABAMA, AS WELL AS LINCOLN, MOORE, AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE. * WHEN...FOR THE FIRST FREEZE WARNING, UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. FOR THE SECOND FREEZE WARNING, FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...WIDESPREAD FROST AND SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION, AND COULD RESULT IN DAMAGE TO UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES, THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM, AND COVER ABOVE GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&