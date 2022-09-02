Educator Steve Black finds joy in seeing students develop their media skills

Steve Black builds a projector screen with his students.

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

It’s funny how life works out. The path you happen to waltz down could be entirely different from how anything was “supposed” to work out. That’s exactly how Steven Black came to be the figurehead and architect behind the burgeoning Fort Payne High School AV and Communications program.

This unconventional career trajectory is something Black never planned because teaching never interested him. Instead, he was a youth pastor and business owner for decades.

