Educator Steve Black finds joy in seeing students develop their media skills

It’s funny how life works out. The path you happen to waltz down could be entirely different from how anything was “supposed” to work out. That’s exactly how Steven Black came to be the figurehead and architect behind the burgeoning Fort Payne High School AV and Communications program.
This unconventional career trajectory is something Black never planned because teaching never interested him. Instead, he was a youth pastor and business owner for decades.
“Previous to this, I owned a retail business,” Black said. “I also loved working with young adults as a youth pastor. My involvement with video production started by filming and producing my own advertising and it grew from that.”
While building a video production company called Well of Living Water Video around 2014, Black operated a local television station in Fort Payne.
This attracted the interest of former Fort Payne Superintendent of Education Jim Cunningham to approach him about possibly teaching an AV class at Fort Payne High School.
“They didn’t have an AV program but wanted to begin one. I hesitated at first because I made a great living doing what I enjoyed and really saw no reason to give that up,” Black said.
Cunningham didn’t give up and repeatedly asked him to consider it.
“After much prayer, I felt I owed it to the community that had always supported me to share what I knew with others,” he said.
Black found himself teaching and was almost derailed immediately.
“Actually, the first week I was here was probably one of my lowest points,” Black said. “By Friday of the first week, I wanted to quit. I had always been in a business environment and school was totally out of my comfort zone. I knew how to run an AV Program as a business but school was a different process. Mr. Cunningham and Mr. [Brian] Jett assured me they would give me whatever I needed to make it work and they’ve lived up to that promise.”
Black said his frustration grew from the fact he couldn’t educate the way he needed to as he was not comfortable teaching in a conventional manner.
“I’m an instructor and a facilitator,” he said, clarifying that he’s not a traditional teacher.
He decided to run the program like a business and training students instead of teaching them. Judging from the amount of success and productivity out of the program since 2014, it worked.
The gratifying part is seeing students succeed.
“It’s been such a great feeling to see former students graduate and go on to work in this field. It gives me hope that these guys and gals will come back and apply their talents in Fort Payne and the surrounding communities,” Black said.
Black is even confident he’s found his eventual successor when the time comes to depart.
“One former students, Rebecca Mason, is actually doing that now. She’s helping teach this class and will eventually take over the entire program once I retire,” he said.
His experience as a reluctant educator comes a bit of wisdom for Black to share with any future “instructors and facilitators” who might be looking to make the same sudden career shift that he did.
“Be patient with your students. Don’t try to do everything. Be willing to accept that there will be some things you simply can’t fix, and find a good hobby to help you mentally relax when you’re not at school.”
