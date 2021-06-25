Fort Payne sets budget priorities

The Fort Payne City Council determined budget priorities at a Wednesday work session. They discussed where to come up with funds – or what projects to postpone – for the $30,618,690 in projects in their sights.
The previous Council authorized $45 million worth of bonds in March 2018, from which $25 million pays for a variety of general obligation projects with the rest funding construction of the new school. City Treasurer Tricia Dunne said $19,089,419 remains.
At Wednesday’s meeting, they agreed their top priority is completing a $10 million sewer project connecting pump stations on Airport Road and near the WZOB radio station.
“There are a lot of things on the list that we have to do and are committed to doing, but the sewer project is number one,” said Council member Phillip Smith.
Also on the wish list — but a couple of years away — is a $4 million project that will link that extension to a separate one already underway to extend sewer lines from a pump station on 49th Street North (near the city’s new intermediate school) to a section of Greenhill Blvd NW commonly referred to as “Dead Man’s Curve” using $4 million low-interest state loans for infrastructure projects. Dunne said it will be easier to float as another bond.
The Council remains committed to the $7 million soccer field complex, listed as the next biggest priority followed by a $520,000 fire truck they’re obligated to pay for.
Mayor Brian included demolition of the old DeKalb General hospital, at an estimated cost of $500,000, among the projects “that have to be done.” The city’s match is 20% of the eventual cost, but this can include in-kind services.
Another half million is needed for leasing two specialized vehicles the sanitation department needs to collect residential and commercial rubbish and haul away for disposal.
They were looking at a $50,000 price tag for an E-911 phone system but decided on a different system costing $28,000 per year that a grant will fund. The Council is excited to introduce a police fleet program that will initially cost $1.4 million but eventually generate $495,000 for three years and put patrol officers in 11 newer cars per year.
“This starts making money in year six,” Smith said. “The initial cost of $1.4 million does not include what we will get from the sale of the current fleet, which we think will be about a half-million dollars. We would save about $134,500 we budget on new police vehicles every year. Maintenance would go from about $60,000 to $20,000 because these vehicles are only going to be on the road for about 6,000 miles. They are basically going to be brand new. With this fleet program, we are going to buy them at such a reduced price that when we sell them, we are going to make about $5,000-$6,000 a vehicle. The sooner we start this, the earlier it starts paying us back. None of these other projects are going to bring in this much money.”
Seeking to improve morale in the police department, the city is addressing issues with drug seizure money, getting officers new vehicles each year, increasing pay and renovating the police station. The remodel is estimated to cost $5 million, but Council members feel the modifications are critical to make it a safer and more secure workplace while prolonging the life of the city’s jail rather than constructing a new one at a higher price tag.
Also on the wish list is a $120,000 sidewalk program, $80,000 toward a grant to study and plan for a railroad overpass, $648,690 to launch an ambulance service using city fire and rescue resources and a $600,000 savings account that Council President Walter Watson wants set aside so they don’t have to borrow more money. So far in 2021, sales tax revenues are also up 14%.
Dunne said city employees have done a good job of preemptively trimming expenses. They’re mindful that the Council is committed to raising pay to be more equitable with other cities. The Council discussed possibly switching from an across-the-board percentage pay increase to a merit-based system based on quarterly performance reviews, new skills learned, longevity and initiative taken.
