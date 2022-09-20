Tickets go on sell Sept. 30 for the Northeast Alabama Community College Theatre production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” NACC scheduled the production for November 11-13 and 18-20, 2022. The Nov. 13 and 20 productions are matinee performances at 2 p.m., all others start at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the campus of NACC. 

The show is appropriate for all ages of audiences. More than 50 cast and crew members are working hard over the next two months to bring to life the musical on stage! 

