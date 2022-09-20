Tickets go on sell Sept. 30 for the Northeast Alabama Community College Theatre production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” NACC scheduled the production for November 11-13 and 18-20, 2022. The Nov. 13 and 20 productions are matinee performances at 2 p.m., all others start at 7 p.m. at the Tom Bevill Lyceum on the campus of NACC.
The show is appropriate for all ages of audiences. More than 50 cast and crew members are working hard over the next two months to bring to life the musical on stage!
As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson has newly-discovered powers he can’t control, a destiny he doesn’t want, and a mythology textbook’s worth of monsters on his trail. When Zeus’s master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods.
To succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him.
Adapted from the best-selling book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan and featuring a thrilling original rock score, “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical” is an action-packed mythical adventure that Time Out New York deemed “worthy of the gods”.
In 2014, “The Lightning Thief” debuted as a one-hour musical at the Lucille Lortel Theatre off-Broadway. After a national tour, an expanded version of the show returned to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2017. The show toured again, and on October 16, 2019, “The Lightning Thief” opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, featuring Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson.
In 2010, a movie version called “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” featured Logan Lerman as Percy, with other roles performed by actors Alexandra Daddario, Sean Bean, Pierce Brosnan, Rosario Dawson. The story is also being adapted for a Disney+ TV series to stream in 2023.
The NACC Theatre Department produces up to four large mainstage productions each year including, a summer youth theatre workshop for students 18 years old and younger. NACC Theatre students have the opportunity to learn, grow, and develop their skills while earning an Associate in Arts Theatre degree to become qualified as a student actor, singer, set designer, or stage manager.
