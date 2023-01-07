Council rejects police HQ bids, votes to re-bid

At Tuesday’s first Fort Payne City Council meeting of the new year they rejected bids for the renovation of the police headquarters because of “irregularities in the bid process.”
The council voted to re-bid the renovation project “at such time as Curt O’Daniel, working in conjunction with Tinker Ma Architects, determines those irregularities have been resolved and the specifications ‘cleaned up,’” the agenda read.
Since March, the police department has operated most offices from vacant portions of the Williams Avenue School campus since the council took action to renovate permanent facilities inside the 82-year-old City Hall.
While addressing mold resulting from decades of water damage, the city has gutted the interior to replace old wiring, increasing security and add new features to both aid law enforcement in its mission to battle ever-more sophisticated criminals and better accommodate the public.
Conversations about a police station renovation emerged in February 2022, when architects meeting with the council in a work session initially projected a 12-14 month project.
The police department scaled back its wish-list to contain costs in the planning stage of the renovation last summer.
When completed, they expect the renovation to extend the life of the old City Hall building for at least another 30 years.
The architects advised that salvaging the existing jail will be a far more affordable option than constructing a new one due to grandfathered building codes. They projected costs of about $3.5 million last February.
In other business, a motion to suspend the rules and adopt ordinances adjusting sewer and sanitation rates failed.
Council member Phillip Smith made the motion, receiving a second from Council President Pro Tem Lynn Brewer. However, Council members John Smith and Johnny Eberhart voted against suspending the council's rules. This simply means the proposed ordinances carry over for two weeks until the next regular meeting.
The proposed rate increases reflect a need to keep up with inflation and equalize prices to catch up to what neighboring communities charge for similar services.
The council discussed specifics during a work session late last year.
Fort Payne charges so much less for sewer and sanitation than surrounding communities that catching up would require annual 20% increases in rates charged for at least three years. Rainsville, for example, charges $11 more than Fort Payne for sewer service and Gadsden charges $12 more. Scottsboro charges $9.42 more, while Guntersville’s comparable service costs citizens there $7.62 more. DeKalb County charges $7.61 more for sanitation services than the city. The gap is even greater on commercial accounts. Industrial sewer connections in Albertville cost $38 more than in Fort Payne, and businesses in DeKalb County getting a 30-yard roll-off container will pay $385 more.
Auditors have repeatedly scolded the city for not charging enough to cover the costs of these services, but escalating costs appear to make up the main reason for any increases.
During the previous regular meeting on Dec. 20, the council voted to invest more than $8 million into repairing aging sewer lines in a three-stage project that is ultimately expected to save the taxpayers money in the long run. Another example is that the cost of a chemical essential at the wastewater treatment plant increased in the sewer department’s overhead by $150,000 last year.
Another separate ordinance to be considered at Tuesday’s meeting would implement various rates, rules and regulations at facilities owned by the city and under the supervision of the Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Department. Not all of the adjusted rates are expected to increases, assuming the figures presented at the work session remain consistent.
In other business, Mayor Brian Baine said he'd received a lot of calls about litter polluting ditches and parking lots.
He reminded everyone to bag their household waste rather than merely tossing loose rubbish inside the containers.
Rather than people callously tossing garbage from car windows, Baine suspects much of the litter ends up along roadsides by accident. He said that when items are not secured inside of bags, they tend to float up in the garbage truck bed and end up landing on roadsides, creating an eyestore that affects the quality of life in the community and harms Fort Payne's efforts to recruit new industry.
"It's going to take us all working together," Baine said. "Each citizen can help us make sure trash is bagged so it doesn't fly loose."
Baine said the issue has gotten so severe that he's had discussions concerning a proposed countywide litter pickup campaign. He did not provide any further details. Mayor Brian Baine reported on personnel and other matters.
The agenda closed the meeting by going into executive session to discuss potential litigation. They then adjourned without further action.
