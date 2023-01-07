Council rejects police HQ bids, votes to re-bid

During the first Fort Payne City Council meeting of the new year they rejected bids for the renovation of the police headquarters because of “irregularities in the bid process.”

The council voted to re-bid the renovation project “at such time as Curt O’Daniel, working in conjunction with Tinker Ma Architects, determines those irregularities have been resolved and the specifications ‘cleaned up,’” the agenda read.

