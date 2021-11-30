UDC Chapter thanks veterans for service

Pictured, from left to right, are chapter members Evelyn Newsome, Linda Dasher, Pam Clift, Vivian Harris, project chair, and Susan Dooley. Photo by Chapter member Gwen Williams.

 Contributed Photo

UDC DeKalb County Chapter 1456 members visited Assistant Activities Director, Pam Clift, of Crowne Health Care, with gifts to the Veterans in the care of the facility. Appreciation to the following groups for their assistant and generosity in this benevolent project: Ben-Mar Hosiery, Laymon Hughes Hosiery, Marla Jones and staff at Southern Torch, Allison and Justin Foster at Tyler Farms and April Smith. Veterans in four additional healthcare facilities in DeKalb County received gifts in appreciation for their military service.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.