UDC DeKalb County Chapter 1456 members visited Assistant Activities Director, Pam Clift, of Crowne Health Care, with gifts to the Veterans in the care of the facility. Appreciation to the following groups for their assistant and generosity in this benevolent project: Ben-Mar Hosiery, Laymon Hughes Hosiery, Marla Jones and staff at Southern Torch, Allison and Justin Foster at Tyler Farms and April Smith. Veterans in four additional healthcare facilities in DeKalb County received gifts in appreciation for their military service.
UDC Chapter thanks veterans for service
- Special to the Times-Journal
