Geraldine City Council approves 2023-2024 budget

The Geraldine City Council adopted its 2023-2024 budget with anticipated revenue of more than $4 million at the regular meeting Monday, according to Mayor Chuck Ables.
The budget details anticipated expenditures of $3,679,051.55, with predicted revenue of $4,088,746.
Following a report from councilmember Tony Taylor, the council agreed to sign a Tri-State Mutual Aid agreement with Georgia and Tennessee to make resources available to assist each other in case of a severe disaster or crisis.
The council also agreed to make a contribution to Liberty Learning program that is designed for second- and fifth-graders in each of the DeKalb County schools. The mission of the program is “Empowering educators to teach civics, character, financial literacy, career readiness and our Great American Story alongside required subjects; producing outstanding young citizens who are truly life, career, and citizen ready.”
The council discussed holding the second annual Christmas Tree Trail at the walking track and will continue the discussion to work out details soon. Ables reported that the Splash Pad will be open through Sunday, Sept. 17, and the Farmer’s Market will be open for one or two more Saturdays, depending on the availability of produce.
The mayor said city leaders have determined that the burned house at the corner of Alabama Highway 227 and County Road 52 cannot be removed at this time because of pending court proceedings.
