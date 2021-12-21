The Alabama School of Technology and Engineering(ASCTE) announces that it has released its admission application for the 2022-2023 school year.
ASCTE is a public state magnet high school created by the state legislature and signed into law by Governor Kay Ivey in April 2018. ASCTE is currently in its second year with an enrollment of 156 students and is expected to grow to approximately 350 students within the next two school years. ASCTE is seeking talented students from all corners of the state of Alabama.
Matt Massey, ASCTE President, says, “We are looking for students interested in engineering, cyber, and STEM fields. Students will learn from our incredible faculty and thrive in a diverse and inclusive culture. Our students are family!”
ASCTE is currently the only public high school in the nation to integrate cyber technology and engineering into all academic disciplines. The school actively promotes STEM education for a diverse population, including 37% female and 35% African American students in its enrollment. ASCTE’s mission is to ensure all students achieve high levels of learning with a focus on embedding cyber protections into the engineering lifecycle.
This mission is critical in meeting current and future workforce needs in these fields. While attending ASCTE, students gain valuable insights through internships, field experiences and cooperative learning, thus preparing them for either postsecondary education or the workforce.
ASCTE’s new permanent campus is located in Huntsville, Alabama, in Cummings Research Park. The new campus will open in July 2022 and include a residential and academic building. Students will begin the 2022-2023 school year in the new facility.
The application can be found on the ASCTE website at this link: ascte.org/apply.
