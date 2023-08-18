Projects require closing of Big Mill building

"Save the water tower," is the cry being heard from many people throughout the Fort Payne area.
The 100-plus-year-old picturesque water tower sits adjacent to the Big Mill on 8th Street N.E. in Fort Payne.
The tower is in need of some repairs to keep it and the building next to it safe in the years to come.
Dr. Stephen Brewer, DMD and his wife, Fort Payne City Council member Lynn Brewer own the three-story, historic Big Mill building.
"Photos of the building just wouldn't be the same without the water tower in them," said Lynn. "We are working with the local and state fire marshals to ensure that the building and the water tower are kept up to modern safety codes."
The water tower was initially used as the water supply for fire protection.
The repair work on the four-story water reservoir and the need for reinforcement of the subflooring, in part of the Big Mill building, are the main reasons why the Big Mill Antique Mall has been closed since June 9.
Building inspectors and structural engineers are working with the owners to present plans to the local and state fire marshals concerning the upcoming repairs.
One leg of the tower is built inside the boiler room.
Taking this into consideration the Brewers were told by a demolition company that taking down the tower would be a more dangerous task than making it structurally safe.
"A structural engineer told us the catwalk on the tower would need to be taken off and the tower would need reinforcing," said Lynn.
"We hope once the repair work is finished, we will be able to adorn the tower with some lights to make it stand out."
The Brewers have received quotes and have commitments from companies willing to perform the work. The repairs are estimated to take anywhere from six
companies willing to perform the work. The repairs are estimated to take anywhere from six weeks to two months. "I hope that our local and state fire marshals and building inspector will accept the plans of the Alabama State licensed structural engineer and architect that have signed off on their current submitted work," said Dr. Brewer. "I am committed to repairing the facility according to all recommended Alabama state codes and regulations. I want the building to be sound and enjoyed for years to come."
"Keeping it open will take a lot of commitment and a great deal of funds, but we want to preserve this building. We love the building and the history it brings to our town," said Lynn.
Work is also taking place in the event space inside the building to create more capacity for larger numbers to attend concerts. The entire room will be utilized now that the stage has been moved back to the outer wall of the event room.
"Storage was removed and now the space for concerts is much larger. We would like to create a topnotch music venue in Fort Payne," said Lynn. "We are working to make our lighting and sound more professional, creating a green room, and using professionals to create an event space unlike anything Fort Payne currently has." The new event space is having a sprinkler system installed to keep it up to code as well.
Vintage 1889, the newly renovated restaurant portion of the building, has remained open. Brewer said parts of the building may open at different times.
To help the Big Mill Artisans & Antique dealers a Pop-Up Market is scheduled for August 25-26, from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Dealers who already rent a booth at the Big Mill are welcome to come and set up outside to sell their merchandise on these reserved dates.
Vendors should contact manager Renee Lyons for more information. Lyons is also posting photos of vendors merchandise online, shoppers will find vendor posts on Facebook.
