It’s the end of October, and November is right around the corner and with it the beginning of the Fort Payne merchants' annual Holiday Open House.
Holiday Open House kicks off Oct. 31st through Nov. 3 with local businesses all around the city preparing for the upcoming holiday season.
“Everybody downtown is excited,” Fort Payne Main Street Director Time Harris said.
Harris said the business participation this year has been great.
“I think every month downtown main street gets busier and busier,” he said.
Shop local this season at local specialty retailers, gift shops, and boutiques. Enjoy free refreshments, holiday music, event discounts, and door prize drawings.
Slade Carden, owner of Tiger Lily, said they are looking forward to open house.
Pink Door Boutique owner Misty Bruce said, they love open house and are excited about it.
“It’s one of our favorite times of the year. Seeing so many people and helping them get ready for Christmas,” she said.
Amy Gregg, from Traci’s Flowers and Gifts, said their open house would feature refreshments, door prizes, and 20 percent off holiday and gift items.
Harris said a variety of shops, including Elizabeth’s Closet, Boom Town Makers Market, and Fort Payne Footworks have been getting ready and are excited about open house.
“We have a new art gallery in town that’s going to be open for open house, Untamed Gallery, and they are excited about it,” he said.
Along with these businesses, there will also be a variety of other local Fort Payne businesses participating in the upcoming Holiday Open House including:
• Mattress Planet
• Fort Payne Footworks
• The Blossom Shoppe
• The Blue Charm Boutique
• Myrtle Janes
• Rusted Arrow Outdoors
• Ashe. Clothing
• Boom Town Makers Market
• Boxed Leaf
• Southern Grace
• Little River Rustic
• The Wishing Well
• Vintage 1889
