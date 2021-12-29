Berea College would like to congratulate Nathaniel Osorio, of Fort Payne, and all students who received a Bachelor's degree conferred on December 20, 2021.
Berea, the first interracial and coeducational college in the South, focuses on learning, labor, and service. Supported by Berea's No-Tuition Promise, Berea College admits only academically promising students with limited economic resources, primarily from Appalachia. All students must work 10 hours or more weekly, earning money for books, room and board. The College's motto "God has made of one blood all peoples of the earth," speaks to its inclusive character, and the quality of its programs ensures that graduates from Berea go on to distinguish themselves and the College in many fields.
