Northeast Alabama Community College, in conjunction with the American Association of Community Colleges Plus 50 Initiative, is offering a free five-week Introduction to Computers course. The course covers basic PC instruction on file management, installing software, connecting to the Internet, social media basics, and general PC maintenance.
The Plus 50 Initiative is a project to benchmark and highlights the most current and innovative programs at community colleges that engage learners age 50 and over. The Plus 50 Initiative engages the plus 50-student population, with a focus on workforce training, preparing for new careers, and updating technology skills.
The five-week class begins Oct. 7 and ends Nov. 4. The class topics include PC Basics,
Computer Files, Internet/the Web/E-Mail, Application Software, Making Presentations & Social Media, and Things you need to know when buying a PC. Judith Lea, Director of the Technology Learning Center, teaches the five-week class.
Classes are Monday nights from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Business Education Building Room 207. Register today by contacting Sherry Whitten, Director of the College and Career Planning Center at 256-638-4418 or 256-228-6001, ext. 2315 or by email at whittens@nacc.edu.
