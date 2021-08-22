Saturday, Aug. 21, is National Honey Bee Day, a day set aside to recognize the insects’ contribution to the world. For Wesley Busby of Henagar, this is an everyday appreciation. Busby is a beekeeper, and owns Bama Beekeeping & Removal, one of hundreds in the Northeast Alabama region and one of 212,000 beekeepers across the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
A lifelong Henagar native, Sylvania High School graduate and firefighter, Busby discovered an interest in beekeeping after his grandfather had his own beekeeping setup. This had peaked the farmer’s interest, and led him to start his own beekeeping operation.
“I’ve always liked honey bees. My papaw…years ago, had some, and I just thought, ‘Hey, I want to try it.’”
The environment plays an important role in Busby’s decision going into this field, especially considering where the bee population currently stands. As of Jun. 25, beekeepers across the country lost 45.5% of their colonies from April 2020 to April 2021, according to the nonprofit Bee Informed Partnership.
Honey bees are a vital part of our lives as humans; in fact, about one-third of the food Americans consume had been pollinated by honey bees, according to Busby.
“I always tell people if you enjoy nature, food…where does it come from,” asks Busby. A beekeeper’s primary concern in their profession is preservation, be it in nature itself, food or in human life, so asking questions like ‘Where does it come from?’ is a normal question that a beekeeper asks.
There is not only preservation in beekeeping, but there is also preservation in the safety of others as well. Busby is also a 15-year firefighting veteran for the Henagar Fire Department, and a member of the Alabama Beekeeping Association, which has a membership of 32 known regional associations.
Beekeeping also does not require any prior experience. In fact, Busby, while still having exposure from his grandfather, will still read up on how his field has developed over the years.
Busby not only owns and operates his own hives, but his business also provides a removal service, though he views it more as a way to help and educate people, rather than as a business. The removal process is just that, a removal, and not an extermination.
Busby uses what is known as a “bee vacuum,” (or just “bee vac”), where he gently vacuums out the hive into a “bee box.” He can’t just throw large pieces of the hive into the box, but instead, he has to cut the combs into smaller sizes, proportional to the box. While the hard materials of the hive have been taken care of, it is the bees themselves that need to be dealt with. The bees can either be docile, or agitated, but they need to be vacuumed with care, especially the queen. The hive will protect its queen at all costs, and she will also try to escape.
Overall, Busby sees his business as less a business, and more of a hobby, as well as a means to inform people about impact bees have on the environment. A common message he often says is “getting the word out” about bees to people, and how they are not just a resource for delicious honey, but resources for nature.
