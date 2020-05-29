Fifteen medical and chemical biological radiological nuclear (CBRN) specialists from the Romanian Ministry of Defense arrived in Montgomery, Alabama, May 25, 2020.
The Alabama National Guard and the Romanian Ministry of Defense will spend their time exchanging experiences and best practices to combat the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
“We are always glad to have our Romanian friends visit the United States, but we are especially thankful that they are taking time out, even while their own military is still combating COVID-19, to exchange ideas, best practices and lessons learned.” said Maj. Gen. Sheryl E. Gordon, the adjutant general of the Alabama National Guard. Romania has been Alabama’s partner nation through the National Guard State Partnership Program since 1993. For nearly 27 years, Alabama and Romania have conducted numerous joint engagements, including 22 in fiscal year 2019 alone.
The State Partnership Program primarily focuses on military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres. This is an opportunity for the Alabama National Guard and Romania to work together in a humanitarian effort.
The Romanian delegation will engage with units and teams across Alabama (to include the Civil Support Team, Unified Mission Command, medical detachment and Task Force 31) to discuss strategies, lessons learned, and standard operating procedures.
“We often times focus on the military aspect of our partnership, but this visit gives us an opportunity to focus on the many other benefits of our vital partnership with Romania,” said Gordon.
The Alabama National Guard will continue to work with the Romanian delegation in the fight against COVID-19 over the next two weeks.
