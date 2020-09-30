A Florida man visiting DeSoto Falls drown over the weekend.
Tan Duc Ho, 38, of Jacksonville, Fla., was reportedly swimming in the pond beneath the 107-foot waterfalls, according to DeSoto Rescue Squad Captain Mike Stone. Ho was visiting the area with his brother when he disappeared after submerging around 4 p.m.
Stone said divers from Fischer Rescue Squad located Ho’s body and retrieved it.
DeSoto State Park Superintendent Josh Hughes and DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson were both unavailable to comment before press time. According to news reports, Ho was pronounced dead just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Responding at the scene were the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Payne Fire and Rescue, DeKalb Ambulance Service and the DeSoto and Fischer Rescue squads.
DeSoto Falls is one of the tallest and most visited waterfalls in Alabama. Signs and railing above the waterfall warn tourists about hazards, yet people have died there while cliff jumping.
A trail leading to the pond at the bottom of the waterfall begins at a pull off on the side of the County Road 613. The trail requires hikers to maneuver over rocks, fallen trees and thick brush in a strenuous trek to reach the swimming hole, but it is unknown whether fatigue played a role in the drowning.
