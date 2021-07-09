With reports of a historic heat wave in the Pacific Northwest taking the lives of hundreds last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages the public to learn about heat-related illness and prevention.
Per the CDC, high temperatures kill hundreds of people every year. Although heat-related deaths and illnesses are preventable, more than 700 people die from extreme heat every year in the United States.
As temperatures rise during these summer months, a person may become ill if their body can’t compensate for it and is unable to properly cool off.
“The relationship between the sun and your skin can be dangerous,” warns Alabama Department of Public Health officials. “All it takes is a smart sun exposure strategy combining sunscreen, shade and protective clothing to reduce your chances of sunburn or skin cancer.”
In the Northwest, media outlets reported temperatures in Washington and Oregon soared well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, in addition to Portland setting an all-time high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit.
While enjoying summer activities, the CDC recommends awareness offering the following safety tips:
• drink plenty of fluids even if you don’t feel thirsty
• schedule outdoor activities carefully, wearing loose, lightweight and light-colored clothing
• use sunscreen and pace yourself
• take cool showers or baths to cool down
• never leave children or pets in a vehicle
• check the local news for health and safety updates
• limit your outdoor activity, especially midday when the sun is hottest
• take breaks in an air-conditioned building if possible
According to ADPH and CDC, people age 65 and older, children under the age of two and individuals living with chronic diseases or mental illness are at high risk for heat-related illnesses.
Among the many contributing factors affecting an individual body’s ability to cool itself during extreme weather are high humidity and personal factors including age, obesity, dehydration, fever, poor circulation, sunburn, alcohol and prescription drugs.
Public Health officials reiterate knowing the different signs between a heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Heatstroke: very high body temperature, above 103, hot and dry skin with no sweating, rapid or strong pulse, throbbing headache, dizziness, upset stomach, confusion and passing out.
Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, upset stomach or vomiting and fainting.
For additional information, visit www.cdc.gov or www.alabamapublichealth.gov.
