Students registered by Jan. 14 have a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship
One Gadsden State Community College student will win a scholarship worth $1,000 just for registering for classes prior by Friday, Jan. 14. Students who have registered for classes between Oct. 27 and Jan. 14 will automatically be included in the drawing for scholarship, which is being awarded by the Cardinal Foundation. The winning student must remain registered and have class attendance verified prior to receiving the scholarship. The drawing will take place on Jan. 18. No other action is required from the student for consideration. Spring and mini 1 term classes began Jan. 10. Registration for spring mini term 2 is ongoing through March 3 with classes beginning March 2. Visit www.gadsdenstate.edu/register to begin the registration process. To be admitted, go to www.gadsdenstate.edu/apply. For more information regarding admission or registration, email admissions@gadsdenstate.edu.
Gadsden State offering free manufacturing training classes
Gadsden State Community College’s Adult Education Services is offering free Manufacturing Skill Standards Council Boot Camps on two of its campuses. Registration is underway through Jan. 27 for the first session set to begin Jan. 31 at Ralls Hall on the East Broad Campus. Registration will be Feb. 28 through March 25 for classes set to begin April 4 at the Adult Education Building on the Ayers Campus.
The training delivery is hybrid (conducted online and in-person) with both day and evening classes offered. The 10-week intensive training is designed to lead participants to being a certified production technician through the MSSC, which is the nation’s leading industry-led training, assessment and certification organization.
All books, materials, registration fees and certification fees are fully funded by a Gadsden State Community College Adult Education Services grant. For more information, please visit gadsdenstate.edu/adulted to complete the interest form.
GSCC holding auditions for ‘Moon over Buffalo’ production
Gadsden State Community College’s Theatre Department is holding auditions from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 20 for the upcoming production of “Moon over Buffalo.” Auditions will be held at Wallace Hall Fine Arts Center on the Wallace Drive Campus. Those interested should bring a one-minute comedic monologue. Callbacks will be by appointment on Jan. 21. For more information, please email Joe Fuselli, Theatre Department instructor, at jfuselli@gadsdenstate.edu.
Student success transfer workshops at Gadsden State
Gadsden State Community College is hosting student success Transfer Scholarship workshops for students planning to transfer to a four-year university. The first workshop will be 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the Teaching & Learning Center classroom on the Wallace Drive Campus and via Zoom in the Gadsden State Cherokee Library. A second workshop will be 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in the Ayers Campus Learning Resource Center Auditorium.
All students considering transferring are invited to attend and get information about transfer admissions, scholarships, financial aid, housing and more. The workshops are free and sponsored by the Advisement Resource Center and Student Support Services at Gadsden State. For more information email arc@gadsdenstate.edu or call 256-549-8271.
