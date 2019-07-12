Man jailed for elderly abuse, $55,000 bond

Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said a call came into the Fort Payne Police Department Tuesday requesting officers to respond to the 300 block of Bus Circle. Fort Payne Fire Medics were already on scene when officers arrived, he said. Officers made contact with a 78-year-old female who was lying on the floor. She was the mother of Michael Dimitri Mullins, also of the residence. Also on scene was a healthcare worker who was assigned to check on the elderly female.
It was determined that the female was on the floor for some time. Medical aid was rendered to the female, and she was transported to the hospital, Bynum said.
Officers arrested Michael Dimitri Mullins, 54, for elderly abuse and neglect in the second degree and obstructing governmental operations, due to not wanting police or medics at his residence. Mullins was transported to Fort Payne Police Department where he was processed and later turned over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office where he awaited bond totaling $55,000.00. Bynum said the investigation in the case continues and more charges are possibly forthcoming.
