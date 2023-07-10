What to do in DeKalb County: Courtyard Concert series

n
the second and fourth Thursday from April through October a free concert is being held on the patio of the Coal & Iron Building in Fort Payne. The next event is scheduled for July 13. The historic building is located at 500 Gault Avenue North.
Courtyard Concert Schedule: Country/Western, July 13; Pop Music, July 27; 70s Music, August 10; Dealer's Choice, August 24; Muscle Shoals, September 14; Ladies Night, September 28; Songwriter's Night, October 12; MTV Unplugged, October 26.
The entertainment is being provided by the City of Fort Payne and local musician, Ryan Keef who created the event. This outdoor event is BYOLC (Bring Your Own Lawn Chair), although some seating is available on site.
Food vendors frequent the location and attendees are encouraged to come at 6 p.m. to find a good seat.
Alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase inside the building at a full-service bar. Patrons who purchase alcohol will be limited to a restricted area when partaking of alcoholic beverages, which will include the courtyard patio. Music generally is played until 9 p.m., although if a crowd is gathered it has been known to last until 9:30 p.m., according to Keef.
The courtyard musical event started in 2019, and was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and began again in 2022. Keef started this evening musical event to showcase local talent and to kick-start the weekend in the downtown area.
Keef has been a musician for over 20 years and while he mostly plays the guitar, he has also been known to play the mandolin, banjo, bass guitar, harmonica, drums, and piano. He was previously a music instructor at Chris Roberts School of Music, starting in 2013. "I had to travel with a band so teaching music was too difficult with that type of schedule, so I am not able to teach right now," said Keef.
Keef likes to do tribute shows in recognition of famous bands and his wide range of music genres can be seen in his performances.
"I have performed in eight or nine tribute shows locally," said Keef. Last year Keef performed at Boom Days in Fort Payne where he was part of a Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band. Look for Keef this September 15, 16 at Boom Days as part of the Bob Seger Tribute Band.
On occasion Keef has played at local eateries and he also entertained at the Courtyard, located next to the DeKalb Theatre on Tuesday evenings prior to the pandemic. Keef said the courtyard was a nice setting, but because it was hidden between buildings, not as many tourists were aware it was there. The new location at the Coal & Iron building is more visible and the hope is to give locals along with tourists who come to town just before the weekend, more options for nightlife in the downtown area.
Go to fortpayne.org events to see more scheduled events for Fort Payne.
